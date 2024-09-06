One Night Workshop With The SITI Company to Take Place at Austin Peay State University

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You can now attend a free workshop led by founding members of the legendary Siti Company. Siti Company is the group of theatrical professionals responsible for one of the most influential acting, directing, and choreographing styles in modern history: Viewpoints. Counting Tadashi Suzuki as one of its members, this style also incorporates the groundbreaking Suzuki technique.

To learn more about Siti Company, go here: https://siti.org/

This one-night event at Austin Peay State University is free of charge. Come ready to move in comfortable clothing.

Event Details

What: Masterclass in Viewpoints and devising with Siti Company members Will Bond (https://tinyurl.com/4xduspf8), Ellen Lauren (https://tinyurl.com/yd6xex8p), and Darron West (https://tinyurl.com/m8jnw8d8).

When: Sept. 27th, 6-8 PM

Where: Austin Peay State University Trahern Building

What to wear: Clothes you are comfortable moving and sweating in.

How to Attend: Just show up! RSVP's appreciated at beesont@apsu.edu

Comments