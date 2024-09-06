News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

One Night Workshop With The SITI Company to Take Place at Austin Peay State University

The workshop is free and will take place on September 27th.

By: Sep. 06, 2024
One Night Workshop With The SITI Company to Take Place at Austin Peay State University Image
You can now attend a free workshop led by founding members of the legendary Siti Company. Siti Company is the group of theatrical professionals responsible for one of the most influential acting, directing, and choreographing styles in modern history: Viewpoints. Counting Tadashi Suzuki as one of its members, this style also incorporates the groundbreaking Suzuki technique.

To learn more about Siti Company, go here: https://siti.org/

This one-night event at Austin Peay State University is free of charge. Come ready to move in comfortable clothing.

Event Details

What: Masterclass in Viewpoints and devising with Siti Company members Will Bond (https://tinyurl.com/4xduspf8), Ellen Lauren (https://tinyurl.com/yd6xex8p), and Darron West (https://tinyurl.com/m8jnw8d8).

When: Sept. 27th, 6-8 PM

Where: Austin Peay State University Trahern Building

What to wear: Clothes you are comfortable moving and sweating in.

How to Attend: Just show up! RSVP's appreciated at beesont@apsu.edu



