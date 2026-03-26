OZ Arts Will Present Meow Meow for One Night Only in Nashville

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OZ Arts Nashville will present the return of cabaret legend Meow Meow for one night only on Saturday, April 11. The comedienne is known worldwide for her stage antics and vocal range, creating a theatrical performance that enlists the audience in audacious hijinks that create a truly unforgettable night out. Premium cabaret-style table seating is available for the performance, which marks Meow Meow's first visit to Nashville since her riotous debut in October 2022 at the War Memorial Auditorium, presented by OZ Arts in collaboration with TPAC. Fresh off highly acclaimed theater engagements in London and Sydney, Ms. Meow's adoring fans will be the first to tell you: this is an evening not to be missed.

Hilarious and highly intoxicating, Meow Meow returns to Nashville with her unique brand of subversive and sublime cabaret art, which has thrilled, inspired, and occasionally terrified audiences globally from London's West End to Lincoln Center, Berlin to Shanghai, and the Hollywood Bowl to the Sydney Opera House. Named one of the "Top Performers of the Year" by The New Yorker, the crowd-surfing tragi-comedienne's solo works have been commissioned by David Bowie, Pina Bausch, and Mikhail Baryshnikov, among others. She has been a featured performer in works at Shakespeare's Globe and Brooklyn Academy of Music and has performed with symphonies across the world including London Philharmonic Orchestra, Sydney Symphony Orchestra, and Bergen Philharmonic.

The triple-threat performer is also known for her collaborative album Hotel Amour with Thomas Lauderdale, bandleader of the wildly popular group Pink Martini. Recent stage credits for the international singing sensation also include a sold-out run of her solo show It's Come to This at London's Soho Theatre, raved about by British television icon Graham Norton, and multi-week engagements of her spectacle Meow Meow's The Red Shoes across Australia with stops in Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth.

"Meow Meow is one of the great talents of our time, and we can't wait to welcome her back to Nashville," said Mark Murphy, OZ Arts Executive and Artistic Director. "Audiences who experienced Meow Meow's deliciously deranged performance in 2022 are in on one of the best-kept secrets in showbiz: that no one can put on a show quite like Meow Meow. We hope all music-lovers and theatre aficionados alike will come bask in her glow at OZ Arts on April 11."