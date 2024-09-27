OZ Arts Nashville to Present 10th Installment Of Fable Cry's Festival Of Ghouls

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville will present the return of Fable Cry's Festival of Ghouls, an immersive Halloween party, on Saturday, October 26, 2024, in OZ Arts' expansive creative warehouse. Audiences are invited to dress for the retro Halloween Camp theme and celebrate a decade of this delicious signature event created by the theatrical local legends of Fable Cry with a dazzling list of ghoulish guests to accompany their macabre tones.

The Festival of Ghouls has become a beloved Halloween tradition in Music City, offering a unique blend of live music, theatricality, burlesque, cabaret, and aerial arts, all underpinned by Fable Cry's distinctive, haunting sound. Marking ten years of this locally revered spooky spectacle, Fable Cry will be joined by a special lineup featuring returning favorites and new acts, creating a campy, unforgettable evening. Fable Cry's set will be complemented by tantalizing performances by Back to Black Burlesque, eye-popping movement from Suspended Gravity Circus and striking vocals from local rising star RobinAugust.

Inspired by horror movie tropes and classic ghost stories, a spooky retro campground sets the tone for the affair. You never know when a swamp thing, devious witch or creepy killer might be lurking in the woods. Guests are encouraged to don their most elaborate camp-inspired regalia and join the festivities.

"We're thrilled to once again welcome Nashville's mischievous masters of the macabre to celebrate the Halloween season with Fable Cry's signature flare," said Mark Murphy, OZ Arts Executive and Artistic Director. "Their ability to merge devilish, theatrical elements with infectious goth rock energy has made this event a cornerstone of Nashville's Halloween scene for a full decade, and it's an honor to host these beloved local fan favorites to toast to a full decade of ghoulish fun."

Tickets for Fable Cry's Festival of Ghouls are $25 and are on sale now at the following link. This event is suitable for mature audiences due to adult language, sexual innuendo, and depictions of horror. Costumes are encouraged, but please note that prop weapons are not allowed.

This performance is made possible with generous support from donors and grants. To learn more about upcoming performances, please visit https://www.ozartsnashville.org/.

