OZ Arts Nashville Presents PORTALS: A Performance Party

Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville today announced an art-bash style performance party in conjunction with a large-scale sculptural exhibit to take place March 4-5, 2022 in OZ Arts' expansive creative warehouse.

Massive soft sculptures from Nashville-based visual artist Vadis Turner will be installed throughout OZ Arts, setting the stage for pop-up performances by a diverse array of Nashville choreographers, spoken word artists, musicians and theater artists during this highly anticipated two-night event. Among the highlighted performers, the celebratory event will feature a headlining set by rising music star Adia Victoria and a DJ set by local favorite Alanna Royale.

Between the highly anticipated musical appearances, Portals: A Performance Party includes several short performances by local artists including multimedia/music project Gardening, Not Architecture; choreographer and dancer Joi Ware; captivating poet and performer Ciona Rouse; new contemporary dance company novel. dance, helmed by Lyle Oberman; and lauded actress and writer Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva. These short performances pieces will respond to the resonant themes in Turner's provocative work, most notably the role of women as makers of culture and the tension between what's perceived as feminine and masculine. The party-style format will allow guests to mingle in the expansive creative warehouse, creating an immersive environment for viewing Turner's iconic sculptures and enjoying the pop-up performances throughout the evening, ending with Adia Victoria's signature electric performance style.

"Vadis Turner is such a bright star in the local visual arts scene, and we are delighted to welcome this incredible line-up of performance artists who are responding to her timely works during this festive evening," said Mark Murphy, OZ Arts Executive & Artistic Director. "The dynamic women on this line-up represent some of the best makers of contemporary performance in the city, and we are especially excited to welcome our special guests Adia Victoria and DJ Alanna Royale. We're confident it will be an unforgettable experience."

Tickets for the Portals: A Performance Party are $20 and are on sale now on the OZ Arts website. OZ Arts is also invested in the health of its guests, artists and the overall community. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to the event is required for anybody 12+ to attend this event.

This performance and exhibit is made possible with generous support from donors and grants, including funding from the Metro Nashville Arts Commission and the Tennessee Arts Commission. To learn more about upcoming performances, please visit https://www.ozartsnashville.org/.