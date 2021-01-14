OZ Arts Nashville Names Adam C. Sansiveri To Its Board Of Directors

Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville today announced the addition of Adam C. Sansiveri, managing director and the head of the Nashville private client group at Alliance Bernstein, to its board of directors.

In addition to his work at Alliance Bernstein, Sansiveri is a Broadway producer, film financier, tech entrepreneur, philanthropist, restaurateur and renewable energy investor who has dedicated his passions and expertise to helping like-minded individuals manage and grow their wealth. Prior to joining the firm in 2010, he was a co-founder of INFINITY Stages and worked as a Broadway producer and financier on over a dozen plays and musicals, which garnered multiple Tony Award nominations. Earlier, Adam founded RNA Designs, an arts-oriented design firm, and traveled the world as a classical vocalist, performing at the Verbier Festival, the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, and Tanglewood.

"Adam's incredibly diverse background in arts and finance makes him an excellent fit for our board," said Mark Murphy, Executive and Artistic Director of OZ Arts. "His proven success in the development and presentation of performing arts adds to our diverse board of business and community leaders who are committed to making OZ an inspiring destination for world-class, innovative contemporary art experiences."

Sansiveri is former chairman and current board member of The Broadway Dreams Foundation and serves on the board of directors for the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC). He has also been appointed by Governor Bill Lee to the Digital Media Advisory Board for the Entertainment Commission of Tennessee.

Sansiveri joins existing board members Jerry Johnson (Chairman), Jimmy Wilson III (Vice-Chair), Laurie Seabury (Secretary), T. Alp Ikizler, MD (Treasurer), Meera Ballal, J.D., Med, Daniel Bryant, Marjean Coddon, Ann Waller Curtis, Shervin Eftekhari, Max Goldberg, James Kelley, Sherri Neal, Arnita Ozgener, Aylin Ozgener, Kevin Roddey, Hope Stringer, Josephine Vandevender Ward and Marcus Whitney.

About OZ Arts Nashville

Founded in 2013, OZ Arts Nashville has quickly established itself as one of the Southeast's most influential and respected producers and presenters focused on the creation and presentation of significant performing and visual art works by diverse cultural visionaries who are making vital contributions to the evolution of contemporary culture. Through performances, exhibitions, and community events, OZ Arts focuses on producing and presenting the work of local and visiting artists who reflect our diverse society, utilize new artistic forms and technology in creative ways, and provide opportunities for meaningful engagement with audiences, students and cultural and civic leaders. OZ Arts' unique creative warehouse has developed a reputation as a major national and regional laboratory for experimentation and a home for contemporary dance and performance. More than 50,000 audience members have been introduced to adventurous artists from around the world since the organization opened, and hundreds of local and regional artists have used OZ's 10,000 square-foot warehouse theater to develop new works. For more information, please visit ozartsnashville.org.