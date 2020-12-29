OZ Arts Nashville Is A Global Partner For UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL

OZ Arts Nashville today announced that it has joined a network of Global Partners for The Public Theater's prestigious Under the Radar Festival. The popular and highly anticipated two week event will take place virtually from January 6-17, 2021 and will feature artists from across the U.S. and around the world, including Chile, Iran, and the U.K. Audiences in Nashville and beyond can reserve free tickets to view the programming via The Public Theater's website.

Over the past 17 years, Under the Radar has showcased artists and events that push the boundaries of contemporary performance. Some of those programmed artists have been featured at OZ Arts Nashville in years past. Under the Radar 2021 will feature an exciting mix of innovative artists working in theater, music and multimedia performance, including 600 HIGHWAYMEN, Javaad Alipoor, Inua Ellams, Trinidad González, Alicia Hall Moran, Piehole, and Whitney White and Peter Mark Kendall.

"OZ Arts Nashville is excited to be teaming with The Public Theater as a Global Partner for a festival that is so important to tracking the evolution of contemporary theater," said OZ Arts Executive & Artistic Director Mark Murphy. "This year's festival furthers Under the Radar's commitment to showcasing diverse and innovative talent, and we encourage audiences in our region to experience the free programming in a virtual format."

"The artists in this year's Under the Radar Festival answer the unprecedented challenges of this time with fearlessness and heart," shared Under the Radar Festival Director Mark Russell in The Public Theater's press release. "We have created a festival where presence is necessary - the elusive communal magic that is theater will come through even if you are facing a screen, on the phone, or in your room. These are unique productions, some of them made just for the festival. Immediate, international, and vibrant, the 2021 Under the Radar artists point to a future theater that embraces innovation and transformation."

To learn more about the Under the Radar Festival and book tickets for the 2021 line-up, visit: www.publictheater.org/UTR21.

About the Under the Radar Festival

The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival is an annual international festival focused on new performance and theater work, happening every January in New York City. The Under the Radar Festival is now in its 17th edition. The festival has become a destination festival for a worldwide audience and an important platform for artists who are testing the norms of live performance. Artists who have had significant appearances at Under the Radar include: Toshi Reagon, Taylor Mac, Marc Bamuthi Joseph, Elevator Repair Service, The Nature Theater of Oklahoma, 600 Highwaymen, Back to Back Theater, Reggie Watts, Young Jean Lee, Belarus Free Theater, Motus, Choir! Choir! Choir! and many many more.

About OZ Arts Nashville

Founded in 2013, OZ Arts Nashville has quickly established itself as one of the Southeast's most influential and respected producers and presenters focused on the creation and presentation of significant performing and visual art works by diverse cultural visionaries who are making vital contributions to the evolution of contemporary culture. Through performances, exhibitions, and community events, OZ Arts focuses on producing and presenting the work of local and visiting artists who reflect our diverse society, utilize new artistic forms and technology in creative ways, and provide opportunities for meaningful engagement with audiences, students and cultural and civic leaders. OZ Arts' unique creative warehouse has developed a reputation as a major national and regional laboratory for experimentation and a home for contemporary dance and performance. More than 50,000 audience members have been introduced to adventurous artists from around the world since the organization opened, and hundreds of local and regional artists have used OZ's 10,000 square-foot warehouse theater to develop new works. For more information, please visit ozartsnashville.org.