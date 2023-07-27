Newcomer Charlotte Morris to Release Emotional Album WILD CHILD in September

A deeply personal collection of songs that resonate with music lovers.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

POPULAR

'Heartbreaking, breathtaking and powerful': Kenley Smith's FAN ME WITH A BRICK Provides a Photo 1 Tennessee Playwrights Studio's FAN ME WITH A BRICK
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 2 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 3 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to the Roxy Regional Theatre Next Month Photo 4 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to the Roxy Regional Theatre Next Month

Newcomer Charlotte Morris to Release Emotional Album WILD CHILD in September

New Album Highlights Her Insightful Writing & Exquisite Voice; A Magical Mix That Helps Ease The Pain

Newcomer Charlotte Morris takes her listeners on a journey through love and loss with her latest album, WILD CHILD, due out September 29. Deeply personal, the 10-song collection shares vulnerable moments, lifelong hurts and hopeful reflections that will resonate with music lovers of multiple genres.

Morris describes this outing as "genuine, raw and emotional music with a purpose." The songs are powerful, the messages diverse -a magical mix that is the perfect culmination of concept, creation, and excellence of craft. From her parents' divorce during her childhood to a friend's sudden death, the hard life lessons keep coming. Morris' insightful perspective and exquisite voice soften the blows and give the listener time to absorb the pain and take heart from the lesson. Spun from a classic Folk/Roots foundation and burnished with the drive of modern Country, Charlotte's music embodies the storytelling of theatre as she lays it all on the line. WILD CHILD, her first album release since moving to Music City, is baked with all the insecurity, fear, curiosity, and joy that come with growing from a wild child into a wilder woman. Fans can pre-order WILD CHILD now.

The album kicks off with the poignant "Tennessee," an ode to a passing - but memorable - love. Charlotte's voice whispers and soars, flawlessly marking moments to reflect upon in the future. Her current single, "Your Number One," lands next with a sensuous salsa beat that launches into a pop-driven, riff-laden chorus which proves heartbreak songs need not be staid ballads to be effective. The Country Network premiered the acoustic companion music video earlier this week. Other highlights can be found throughout and include a moving tribute to a friend who died young. "The Day We Lost You" is beautifully written and artfully produced, and Morris makes the most of her ethereal voice in this testament to grief - as a process, as a fact of life and as a world of its own. The trauma and tragedy of addiction are addressed in "Good Kind Of Hurt," a song Morris wrote of her stepdad's struggle with alcoholism. "Watching this amazing man, a military veteran, go through what he did and knowing his history with PTSD, I am so proud and so thankful that he was able to find his way to sobriety." Morris imbues a sliver of a silver lining in even the darkest of times with her awe-inspiring voice - and her writing is where she searches for that first glimmer of light. "I hope 'Good Kind Of Hurt' can help at least one person recognize any addiction in their life and find the help they need," Charlotte reflects. The disc closes with "This Time 'Round," a rousing, feel-good anthem for anyone struggling to push forward with their dream. "You'll never get where you wanna go if you stop trying," Morris says. "It's all about drive, and this song gives you just that."

Full Track list

1. Tennessee

2. Your Number One

3. Love Ain't Real

4. Wild Child

5. Good Kind of Hurt

6. Breathe

7. The Day We Lost You

8. Time Will Tell

9. If My Heart Had a Say

10. This Time 'Round

Recorded at two of Nashville's premiere studios (The Castle and Omnisound), WILD CHILD was produced by William Gawley (Taylor Hicks, Taylor McCall, Taylor Rae) and engineered by Bryce Roberts (Old Crow Medicine Show, Willie Nelson, Florida Georgia Line). Gawley pares down the production to let Morris' crystalline voice shine. A-list musicians on the project are just as deliberate in their roles. Top tier contributors include bassists Dave Francis (Maura O'Connell, Luke Combs) and Dow Tomlin (Wynonna, Brooks & Dunn, Lee Ann Womack); Wayne Killius on drums (Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Big & Rich); David Flint on acoustic & electric guitar (Highway 101, Billy Montana), and Dane Bryant on keyboard (Dolly Parton, Olivia Newton John, Clint Black). WILD CHILD is Charlotte's second studio album.

For more on Morris go to:

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Spotify

TikTok

Twitter

YouTube



RELATED STORIES - Nashville

1
Frist Art Museum Presents RAQIB SHAW: BALLADS OF EAST AND WEST Photo
Frist Art Museum Presents RAQIB SHAW: BALLADS OF EAST AND WEST

The Frist Art Museum presents Raqib Shaw: Ballads of East and West, an exhibition of intricate paintings of dream-like, mysterious realms that blend Eastern and Western influences.

2
Julia Cannon Releases New Album HOW MANY Photo
Julia Cannon Releases New Album 'HOW MANY'

Indie Folk-Pop singer/songwriter and recording artist Julia Cannon has released her new album 'How Many.'

3
Kendra & The Bunnies Releases New Single Im A Showstopper Featuring AYO SK3TCH Photo
Kendra & The Bunnies Releases New Single 'I'm A Showstopper' Featuring AYO SK3TCH

Pop singer/songwriter, recording artist and philanthropist Kendra & the Bunnies (Kendra Muecke) recently released her new hit single 'I'm a Showstopper - Remix (ft. AYO SK3TCH),' surpassing 25K streams within the first week and landing coveted spots on several Spotify Editorial playlists.

4
Sam Ferrara to Host Album Release Party at The Green Light Bar This Month Photo
Sam Ferrara to Host Album Release Party at The Green Light Bar This Month

Country music singer/songwriter and recording artist Sam Ferrara will be releasing her highly anticipated new album 'Piece of Me' on Friday, July 28th.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY Video Video: Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL Video
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL
MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert Video
MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer Video
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer
View all Videos

Nashville SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Various, Counterculture theme
Various around Nashville (7/27-7/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You