Nashville Ballet Presents NASHVILLE'S NUTCRACKER, December 8-24

Nashville Ballet, the largest ballet company in Tennessee, has announced the return of its beloved holiday production, Nashville's Nutcracker, to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center's Andrew Jackson Hall from December 8 to 24. Hailed as “the best Dance Production of 2022” by Broadway World Nashville, this dazzling performance features live music by the Nashville Symphony and original choreography by Artistic Director Emeritus Paul Vasterling. This unique-to-Nashville production is guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages. 

“Nashville's Nutcracker is an opportunity for our artists, students, and community to come together to celebrate the magic of the holidays and the beauty of dance.” shared Artistic Director and CEO Nick Mullikin. “As Nashville Ballet and the city of Nashville grow and evolve, Nashville's Nutcracker gives us a chance to remember everything that makes our city special. We are thrilled to be a part of the holiday traditions of so many Middle Tennesseans each year.”

Now in its 16th year, Nashville's Nutcracker weaves Music City's rich history into the classic children's story of Clara Stahlbaum, the brave Nutcracker Prince, and the magical kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Inspired by the 1897 Centennial Exposition, the production showcases the unique history and cultural innovation of Music City with scenes set in Nashville landmarks such as Shelby Bottoms, Centennial Park, and the Belle Meade Mansion. The whimsical story follows Clara and her Uncle Drosselmeyer as they explore the Exposition, where they experience inventions from across the globe and are introduced to the Nutcracker for the first time before embarking on a magical adventure.

Nashville's Nutcracker will showcase a talented cast of performers, including Nashville Ballet's thirty-two professional Company Dancers as well as members of NB2, Nashville Ballet's official Second Company. Alongside the professional artists, students ages 8-18 from School of Nashville Ballet and Rejoice School of Ballet will represent the youth cast. This holiday classic is set to the beloved musical score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, performed live by the Nashville Symphony under Music Director and Principal Conductor Ming Luke. It features scenery designed by Shigeru Yaji, costumes and sets by renowned costume designer Campbell Baird, and lighting designs created by Scott Leathers.  

A complete holiday experience, audience members will be able to enjoy pre-performance activities, including a commemorative photo booth, meet and greets with characters from the production, and story times hosted by Nashville Ballet teaching artists.

Nashville's Nutcracker is sponsored in part by Benefits, Inc., Tanger Nashville, and the Tennessee Titans. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at nashvilleballet.com, via email at tickets@nashvilleballet.com, or by calling Nashville Ballet Box Office at 615-297-2966 x710. For more information, please visit nashvilleballet.com.

Nashville Ballet is the largest professional ballet company in Tennessee. Nashville Ballet presents a varied repertoire of classical ballet and contemporary works by noted choreographers, including original works by Artistic Director Nick Mullikin, Resident Choreographer Mollie Sansone, and guest artists. Nashville Ballet and the Second Company, NB2 (a pre-professional training company), provide more than 55,000 arts experiences to adults and children annually through virtual and in-person season performances and Community Engagement programming. Nashville Ballet curriculum-based Community Engagement and Education Programs bring dance education to over 12,000 students in over 25 schools across 21 council districts in Middle Tennessee. School of Nashville Ballet provides exceptional dance training to students ages two and up. To learn more about Nashville Ballet, please visit nashvilleballet.com.  

Nashville Ballet receives public funding from Metro Arts, the Tennessee Arts Commission, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Contributions from local, regional, and national institutional funders, community partners, and hundreds of generous individuals provide ongoing support for Nashville Ballet's mission-critical programs. 



