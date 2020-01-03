MACBETH Opens Thursday At Nashville Shakespeare Festival

William Shakespeare's classic drama MACBETH opens this Thursday at Nashville Shakespeare Festival.

David Wilkerson's dystopian will travel to four other Middle Tennessee counties following its Nashville opening.

Set in an unforgiving, post-apocalyptic world, the warrior Macbeth, spurred on by a supernatural prophecy and his power-hungry wife, is driven to murder and ultimate madness in his unrelenting quest to gain and keep the throne.

For Nashville tickets click here. For Franklin tickets click here.





