MACBETH Opens Thursday At Nashville Shakespeare Festival

Article Pixel Jan. 3, 2020  

William Shakespeare's classic drama MACBETH opens this Thursday at Nashville Shakespeare Festival.

David Wilkerson's dystopian will travel to four other Middle Tennessee counties following its Nashville opening.

Set in an unforgiving, post-apocalyptic world, the warrior Macbeth, spurred on by a supernatural prophecy and his power-hungry wife, is driven to murder and ultimate madness in his unrelenting quest to gain and keep the throne.

For Nashville tickets click here. For Franklin tickets click here.



Related Articles View More Nashville Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 2020 Dates Announced For JANE EYRE International Tour
  • Janis Claxton Dance to Perform POP-UP DUETS (FRAGMENTS OF LOVE)
  • Countdown Begins To Fourth Annual Youth Music Culture Guangdong
  • Quảng Ngãi International Education City Creates A State-of-the-Art Learning Environment With HARMAN Professional Solutions