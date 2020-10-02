These performances on a moving boat take place beginning October 4.

Knoxville Opera presents Opera Regatta, performances on a moving boat, beginning on October 4.

The Regatta starts at Volunteer Landing Marina and will travel downstream to Duncan Boat Dock performing live singing entertainment along the way.

The performers will sing a variety of Broadway musicals, Disney movies and classic opera and operetta.

Public performance at Noon at Volunteer Landing Marina

956 Volunteer Landing Ln, Knoxville, TN 37915

Finale performance at Duncan Boat Dock at 3:15

2329 Duncan Rd, Knoxville, TN 37919

