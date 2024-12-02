Kindling Arts Presents Its Popular Holiday Special Featuring THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kindling Arts will present its signature holiday fundraising event Kindling's Very Special Holiday Special again this December, featuring an unforgettable screening of the cult classic The Muppet Christmas Carol for the second year in a row.

The evening will include live performances from some of Nashville's most exciting talent and a screening of the iconic film, all with Kindling's signature flare for radical, hilarious, and deliciously bizarre. The performance and screening event will be held December 19-21 at 7:30PM nightly at the Darkhorse Theater on Charlotte Avenue.

In addition to all the Muppet fun, the evening will include a treasure trove of live performance segments written by the hysterical duo Daniel Carter (Bar Fight and Monsterball) and Emma Supica (East Nashville Facebook Page: The Musical) and performed by some of Nashville's favorite actors, including Joe Mobley, Seth Nathan Green, GrandmaFun and Supica herself. Overseeing the evening's festivities will be Kindling's Founding Artistic Director, Jessika Malone, and supplying the performances with dynamic puppetry and set design will be Nashville's queen of DIY arts, Madeleine Hicks. The evening's main attraction will of course be the hilarious and heartwarming screening of the beloved holiday film The Muppet Christmas Carol, inviting audiences to share in the nostalgic journey of Scrooge's hauntings featuring grand muppet musical numbers and the iconic superstars, Kermit the Frog, Gonzo the Great, and Rizzo the Rat.

"Last year's audiences were so overwhelmingly enthusiastic about this new Muppet-themed holiday special that we knew we had found something that was truly special to our wonderfully warm community of arts-lovers," says Kindling's Founding Artistic Director Jessika Malone. "We are delighted to provide our local creative community with an 'escape hatch' from the holiday craziness for the third year in a row, all while raising essential funds to support the radically unique art that makes Nashville such a special place to live."

Tickets for Kindling's Very Special Holiday Special are on sale now starting at $30. Advanced reservations are highly recommended. Note that, although the Muppets are for everyone, this event is for ages 21+ only. Pre-show festivities, including a gift pull station, will provide additional opportunities to support Kindling's work in the local creative community. All proceeds for the event will go to support Kindling Arts' mission of developing innovative new works by Nashville's experimental artists and empowering diverse creators with the resources to explore challenging ideas.

