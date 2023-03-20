Joan Baez And Emmylou Harris to Discuss Baez' New Book At OZ Arts Nashville

Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville, in partnership with Parnassus Books, will host ​​an intimate conversation with author, dedicated advocate, and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joan Baez, alongside her longtime friend, 14-time Grammy winner Emmylou Harris. The April 8 event celebrates the release of Baez's new book of drawings Am I Pretty When I Fly? An Album of Upside Down Drawings, and all ticket buyers receive a signed copy of the book.

To mark the release of her newest title, widely renowned musician and social justice activist Joan Baez will share and discuss the themes and stories behind the eclectic collection of sketches from her new book in this special one-night-only appearance.

Am I Pretty When I Fly? is a deep and refreshing look at Baez's talents through a new lens after retiring from active performing. Lovingly loose and charming, the collection shares her personal sketches that touch on recurring themes in politics, relationships, women, animals, and family. With an artistic career spanning over 60 years, Baez is known for her traditional ballads in the rock vernacular and her introduction and mutual mentorship with the legendy Bob Dylan. However, with this new piece of work, she proves once again that her talents know no limits.

Baez's technique consists of approaching each drawing as an expressive exercise in freedom and often begins by using her non-dominant hand to sketch while upside down. She then lets her utensil take her where she needs to go with no preconceived notion of where the piece should end. As a lifetime advocate for nonviolent social change, this collection acts as an inventive way to view the themes plaguing our country today and experience the brilliant mind of this legendary performer.

"OZ is always proud to partner with local businesses, and we're thrilled to work with the team at Parnassus Books once again to share the important dialogue and creativity of Joan Baez's latest book," says Mark Murphy, OZ Arts Executive and Artistic Director. "We are honored to welcome Joan and Emmylou into the OZ Arts space and are excited for the Nashville community to absorb the longstanding influence and wisdom of these legendary artists."

Guests will experience an in-depth discussion of Baez's works with country music and songwriting icon Emmylou Harris and have a firsthand view of the two dynamic female voices discussing art and music and how they impact social justice initiatives.

OZ Arts and Parnassus will present Am I Pretty When I Fly? An Album of Upside Down Drawings with Joan Baez and Emmylou Harris on April 8 at 8pm. To learn more about upcoming performances at OZ, please visit www.ozartsnashville.org.

About OZ Arts Nashville

Founded in 2013 by the Ozgener family, OZ Arts Nashville has quickly established itself as one of the Southeast's most influential and respected producers and presenters focused on the creation and presentation of significant performing and visual artworks by diverse cultural visionaries who are making vital contributions to the evolution of contemporary culture. Through performances, exhibitions, and community events, OZ Arts focuses on producing and presenting the work of local and visiting artists who reflect our diverse society, utilize new artistic forms and technology in creative ways, and provide opportunities for meaningful engagement with audiences, students and cultural and civic leaders. OZ Arts' unique creative warehouse has developed a reputation as a major national and regional laboratory for experimentation and a home for contemporary dance and performance. More than 50,000 audience members have been introduced to adventurous artists from around the world since the organization opened, and hundreds of local and regional artists have used OZ's 10,000 square-foot warehouse theater to develop new works. For more information, please visit ozartsnashville.org.

About Parnassus Books

Parnassus Books is the independent bookstore for independent people located in Nashville, Tennessee. Our shop has been co-owned by novelist Ann Patchett and her business partner, Karen Hayes, since it opened in 2011. Parnassus stocks an extensive and exciting selection of books including fiction, non-fiction, children's, local interests, and the arts. The store also boasts an extensive local author section. For more information, please visit parnassusbooks.net.

About Joan Baez

Joan Baez is a dynamic force of nature. Her commitment to music and social activism has earned global recognition, ranging from induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, to the Ambassador of Conscience Award, Amnesty International's highest honor. Retired from active performing since 2019, she has devoted much of her time to the "Mischief Makers" series of paintings, portraits that immortalize risk-taking visionaries she has known, who have brought about social change through history, from Dr. Martin Luther King and Bob Dylan to the Dalai Lama and Patti Smith

About Emmylou Harris

A 14-time Grammy winner and Billboard Century Award recipient, Emmylou Harris' contribution as a singer and songwriter spans 40 years. She has recorded more than 25 albums and has lent her talents to countless fellow artists' recordings. In recognition of her remarkable career, Harris was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008 and earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award in 2018.