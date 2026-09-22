Gayle Holcomb and Colleen Fischer to Be Honored at OVG’s PLAY WITH PURPOSE

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Many of the leading operators of the nation's top performing arts centers and theaters will gather in Nashville, TN, to help shape the future of the theatre industry at Oak View Group's Play With Purpose event at Vanderbilt University's Commodore Club inside FirstBank Stadium on Saturday, October 3.

Guests will gather for an energetic night of gaming, musical entertainment, a silent auction, and premium food and beverage from OVG Hospitality, while raising funds for the Theater Alliance Fund, which distributes proceeds equally to 25 U.S.-based nonprofits represented by OVG's Theater Alliance.

Tickets are on sale now for the signature industry event celebrating and supporting the future of live stage performance in theaters across North America.

This year's 'Play with Purpose' theme introduces a new format built around networking, interactive games and friendly competition while keeping the event's philanthropic mission at the center.

A highlight of the evening will be the presentation of the 2026 Impact Awards, recognizing two live entertainment industry leaders whose work has helped strengthen the performance ecosystem across the country: Gayle Holcomb, Partner and Agent at WME, and Colleen Fischer, recently retired Vice President and General Manager of Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater.

About Gayle Holcomb

Gayle Holcomb has spent four decades with WMA/WME, building a respected career as a Los Angeles-based agent representing major artists. She began her career as the receptionist at the Academy of Country Music before joining WMA/WME. A 2024 Pollstar Women of Live honoree, past Chairman of the Academy of Country Music and a founding member of ACM Lifting Lives, Holcomb is also recognized for her commitment to mentorship and relationship-building across the industry.

About Colleen Fischer

Colleen Fischer has been a longtime leader in Austin's live music community, helping guide ACL Live at The Moody Theater as one of the city's premier music venues. She began her career at Rockefeller's in Houston, working through multiple roles before landing on talent buyer. She continued her career with senior venue booking and programming roles, including her work with ACL Live and 3TEN ACL Live, as well as prior experience as a Vice President at Live Nation and its predecessor companies.

'Play with Purpose is about bringing people together in the same spirit that defines live entertainment: connection, creativity, and community,' said Joe Giordano, Vice President for OVG Alliances. 'This benefit gives our industry a chance to gather in a fun and meaningful way while contributing to and supporting theater missions across the U.S.'

'The Theater Alliance Benefit is not only about raising crucial funds, but also about recognizing the people whose leadership and service continue to shape the performing arts - and this year we are honoring two trailblazing women,' said Noël Mirhadi, Senior Director for OVG's Theater Alliance. 'Gayle and Colleen have each made a lasting impact through their work with artists, venues, teams and communities, and we are proud to celebrate their contributions as this year's Impact Award honorees.'

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