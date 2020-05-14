Frist Art Museum, Fisk University Galleries, and Pulitzer Arts Foundation Join Together for a Virtual Happy Hour

The Frist Art Museum, Fisk University Galleries, and the Pulitzer Arts Foundation will present a free online inter-museum program about the late visual artist and musician Terry Adkins on Thursday, May 21, at 5:30 p.m.

Curators Katie Delmez of the Frist Art Museum, Jamaal Sheats of Fisk University Galleries, and Stephanie Weissberg of the Pulitzer Arts Foundation will host the virtual happy hour conversation on Terry Adkins. Attendees will learn about and listen to the music that formed Adkins's creative vision and helped inspire the works featured in the exhibitions Terry Adkins: Our Sons and Daughters Ever on the Altar and Terry Adkins: Resounding. This event will be broadcast via Zoom-grab your favorite drink and tune in.

This event is the first in a planned series of cross-museum conversations among the Frist, Fisk, and the Pulitzer that will continue throughout 2020. Upcoming programs will focus on Adkins's Lone Wolf Recital Corps performances as well as the hidden histories illuminated by his work. The series will feature Adkins's former collaborators, friends, and family members as guest participants.

Register here for the May 21 Happy Hour Conversation

The Exhibitions



Terry Adkins: Resounding

Pulitzer Arts Foundation

Through Spring 2021



Over more than three decades, American artist Terry Adkins (1953-2014) created a pioneering body of work that blends sculpture, sound, performance, video, and printmaking. Combining deep interests in history, language, and music, he devoted his practice to upholding the legacies of larger-than-life figures, often from the canon of African American culture. Mining historical and industrial sites, archives, and his own neighborhood, Adkins would collect what others might consider detritus and carefully transform these materials into artworks of great ambition and imagination.



Terry Adkins: Resounding brings together over forty works from across the artist's career, from rarely exhibited examples of Adkins's early practice to some of his most celebrated works, with selections from several acclaimed installations on view for the first time since their original debuts. The exhibition also includes selections from the artist's personal collection, including books, musical instruments, and objects from a diversity of artistic traditions, offering new insight into the breadth of Adkins's literary, musical, and visual influences.



Terry Adkins: Resounding is organized by the Pulitzer Arts Foundation and curated by Stephanie Weissberg, associate curator, with Heather Alexis Smith, curatorial associate.

About the Pulitzer Arts Foundation

The Pulitzer Arts Foundation is a museum in St. Louis that provides dynamic experiences with art presented in dialogue with its celebrated building by Tadao Ando. Offering exhibitions of contemporary and historic art, as well as programs that inspire new ideas and perspectives, the Pulitzer is a place for contemplation and exchange that brings art and people together. For more information, visit pulitzerarts.org



Terry Adkins: Our Sons and Daughters Ever on the Altar

Gordon Contemporary Artists Project Gallery at the Frist Art Museum and the Carl Van Vechten Art Gallery at Fisk University

Through 2020 (exact closing date TBA)



Terry Adkins: Our Sons and Daughters Ever on the Altar is a survey of the late artist's multidisciplinary practice, which explored the intersection of music, art, and African American history through sculpture, prints, performance, and video. Co-organized and co-presented by the Frist Art Museum and Adkins's alma mater Fisk University forty-five years after his graduation, the exhibition will feature works influenced by his time at Fisk, where he was mentored by Harlem Renaissance pioneer Aaron Douglas, and signature "recital" installations that pay tribute to musicians Bessie Smith and Jimi Hendrix, both of whom had ties to Tennessee.



Organized by Fisk University Galleries and the Frist Art Museum





