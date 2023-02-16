Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Family-Friendly Beatrix Potter Exhibition Comes to FAM This Spring

The exhibition will be on view in the Frist’s Upper-Level Galleries from April 7 through September 17, 2023.

Feb. 16, 2023  
Family-Friendly Beatrix Potter Exhibition Comes to FAM This Spring

The Frist Art Museum presents Beatrix Potter: Drawn to Nature, the first exhibition to tell the broader life story of the beloved English author and illustrator. Organized by London's Victoria and Albert Museum-home to the world's largest collection of Potter's artworks-the exhibition will be on view in the Frist's Upper-Level Galleries from April 7 through September 17, 2023.

In the classic children's storybook The Tale of Peter Rabbit, first self-published in London in 1901, and 22 other children's books, Potter imagined an enchanting world of animals and gardens. She became one of the most successful author-illustrators of the 20th century and also defied expectations for women of her time by engaging in scientific studies, farming, and land conservation.

Presented in a playful and colorful family-friendly installation, Drawn to Nature features rarely seen objects, including personal letters, photographs, books, diaries, decorative arts, sketches, and watercolors that explore the inspirations behind Potter's stories and characters. The engaging in-gallery interpretation text includes special labels designed for children. Two cozy carpeted areas in the galleries-one with oversized flowerpots and another with giant spools of thread for seats-invite guests to read Potter's stories surrounded by her drawings and watercolors.

The presentation at the Frist is complemented by experiential learning activities in the Martin ArtQuest® Gallery, including writing illustrated letters, drawing objects found in gardens, playing in a puppet theater, and creating animations with flora and fauna.

Based on scholarship about Potter's life and work, the exhibition reveals that her books emerged from her passion for nature and were just one of her major legacies. "From storyteller to natural scientist and conservationist, Beatrix Potter lived a truly remarkable and multifaceted life," says Frist Art Museum senior curator Trinita Kennedy. "Through interactive features, video, and engaging prompts in every gallery, this exhibition invites guests of all ages to explore the full breadth of Potter's work and life.



Nashville Ballet Announces 2023-24 Season Photo
Nashville Ballet Announces 2023-24 Season
A unique blend of boundary-breaking contemporary productions and beloved classical favorites, the 2023-24 season will feature 2018 Tony Award winner Justin Peck’s Year of the Rabbit, world premieres by Mullikin, Jermaine Spivey, Mollie Sansone, and Yusha-Marie Sorzano, the return of their sold-out Live in Studio A program, and Artistic Director Emeritus Paul Vasterling’s fan favorite love story, Romeo and Juliet. 
Tennessee Governor Proposes $200 Million Grant to Support Relocation of Tennessee Performi Photo
Tennessee Governor Proposes $200 Million Grant to Support Relocation of Tennessee Performing Arts Center
Gov. Bill Lee of Tennessee has release his latest budget proposal, which includes a $200 million grant to help the Tennessee Performing Arts Center find a new home.
Student Blog: The Challenge? Bring Order to the Whole Photo
Student Blog: The Challenge? Bring Order to the Whole
“White. A blank page or canvas. His favorite. So many possibilities.”  George, Sunday in the Park with George Like a blank page (or canvas), a new semester brings so many possibilities: new classes, new friends, new challenges, and a whole new season of shows. The life of a student director is nothing if not busy.
Irma Herreras WHY WOULD I MISPRONOUNCE MY OWN NAME? at TPAC Photo
Irma Herrera's WHY WOULD I MISPRONOUNCE MY OWN NAME? at TPAC
Engaging in conversation with Irma Herrera – even if it’s via Zoom in the middle of a busy day during which a remodeling project on her San Francisco home is under way, with the sounds of construction in the background as proof – is one of the most delightful ways to spend a scant hour on a sunny afternoon: talking about the importance of showing respect to another human being by pronouncing their name as they do, and discussing the intersectionality of immigrant’s rights, human rights, women’s rights, LGBTQIA rights, worker’s rights and the rights of the poor.

More Hot Stories For You


DREAMGIRLS Brings Sounds Of Motown And R&B To The Roxy Regional Theatre, February 11 - February 25DREAMGIRLS Brings Sounds Of Motown And R&B To The Roxy Regional Theatre, February 11 - February 25
February 3, 2023

The corner of Franklin and First in historic downtown Clarksville will be alive with the sounds of Motown and R&B when the hit musical Dreamgirls opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Saturday, February 11, at 8:00pm. 
DREAMGIRLS Comes to The Roxy Regional Theatre Next MonthDREAMGIRLS Comes to The Roxy Regional Theatre Next Month
January 24, 2023

The corner of Franklin and First in historic downtown Clarksville will be alive with the sounds of Motown and R&B when the hit musical Dreamgirls opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Thursday, February 9, at 7:00pm.  In keeping with the theatre's pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm that evening for a $5 minimum donation.
OZ Arts Presents WHAT THE DAY OWES TO THE NIGHT By Acclaimed French-Algerian Dancers Compagnie Hervé KoubiOZ Arts Presents WHAT THE DAY OWES TO THE NIGHT By Acclaimed French-Algerian Dancers Compagnie Hervé Koubi
January 18, 2023

Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville today announced Compagnie Hervé Koubi will take the stage with its astonishingly kinetic performance What the Day Owes to the Night, choreographed by French-Algerian artist Hervé Koubi, on February 2-4.
Frist Arts Fest Weekend Celebrates Contemporary Art Next MonthFrist Arts Fest Weekend Celebrates Contemporary Art Next Month
January 18, 2023

Celebrating the openings of new exhibitions, the Frist Art Museum will hold its inaugural weekend-long Frist Arts Fest on February 4–5. The event marks the first time in the Frist’s history that the three primary galleries are featuring contemporary art. 
TOMÁS AND THE LIBRARY LADY Comes to The Roxy Regional TheatreTOMÁS AND THE LIBRARY LADY Comes to The Roxy Regional Theatre
January 17, 2023

Clarksville's oldest professional theatre invites patrons of all ages to rediscover imagination and celebrate the power of possibility created through reading with Tomás and the Library Lady, opening at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Saturday, January 21, at 2:00pm.
share