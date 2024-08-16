Fall Goddess Craft Market Celebrates The Season While Honoring Women In The Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2024 Fall Goddess Craft Market will celebrate its 6th year as Nashville's first all-female or female identifying market honoring women in the visual and healing arts Sunday, September 15, 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m, at Wilburn Street Studio in East Nashville. This unique market will include art, jewelry, candles, clothing, dream catchers, herbal remedies, aromatherapy products, stained glass and so much more. Chivinada And Rolling Thai food trucks will be onsite, and apple cider mimosas will be available. All are welcome and there is no cost to enter.

“It has been a dream come true to watch my vision for The Goddess Craft Market continue to grow and include such a diverse array of artists and natural healers,” says Jennifer Harvard of Gaia Sisterhood and The Goddess Craft Market. “I am excited to move into another fall season honoring women in the arts. Come with your friends or bring the whole family!”

Wilburn Street Studio is located at 307 Wilburn Street in East Nashville. A list of artists participating in the market may be found below; more information is available at: gaiasisterhood.org

The 42 vendors include:

Glitter and Toadstools

Herbaceous Goods

Keaton Sanders Design

Howl Revival

Gypsy Cliff Creations

Looking Glass

Flora & Moon

Marilyn Hill Human Design Readings

Elemental Moon Arts

Woman Emerging

Cold Brew Boba

Green Jeans Houseplants

Luna Creations

Penelope Ponders

Mo' Scrubs

C.J.ARTLUV

Be with your Body Tarot

The Ramblin' Bee

Jennie Okon

Gaia Sisterhood

Undercurrent Studio

Ritual Ridge

Collections & Curiosities

Paint the Town by Numbers

Tertiary Sight

Kantha Bae Clothing

Raskull Creations

Leela.Devi

Rock n Boho Clothing

Black Sheep Goods

Nonna Rosa Studio

Mary Vaughn LMT

Greatfull Beings

Rachael Bee Art

Reliquary

Andi Aesthetics

The Flower Key

Violet Ray Glass

Fizza's Intuitive Henna

Natural Fiber Studio

