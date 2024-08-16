Fall Goddess Craft Market Celebrates The Season While Honoring Women In The Arts

The Goddess Craft Market offers unique way to celebrate the fall season!
The 2024 Fall Goddess Craft Market will celebrate its 6th year as Nashville's first all-female or female identifying market honoring women in the visual and healing arts Sunday, September 15, 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m, at Wilburn Street Studio in East Nashville. This unique market will include art, jewelry, candles, clothing, dream catchers, herbal remedies, aromatherapy products, stained glass and so much more. Chivinada And Rolling Thai food trucks will be onsite, and apple cider mimosas will be available. All are welcome and there is no cost to enter.
“It has been a dream come true to watch my vision for The Goddess Craft Market continue to grow and include such a diverse array of artists and natural healers,” says Jennifer Harvard of Gaia Sisterhood and The Goddess Craft Market. “I am excited to move into another fall season honoring women in the arts. Come with your friends or bring the whole family!”
Wilburn Street Studio is located at 307 Wilburn Street in East Nashville. A list of artists participating in the market may be found below; more information is available at: gaiasisterhood.org
The 42 vendors include:
Glitter and Toadstools
Herbaceous Goods
Keaton Sanders Design
Howl Revival
Gypsy Cliff Creations
Looking Glass
Flora & Moon
Marilyn Hill Human Design Readings
Elemental Moon Arts
Woman Emerging
Cold Brew Boba
Green Jeans Houseplants
Luna Creations
Penelope Ponders
Mo' Scrubs
C.J.ARTLUV
Be with your Body Tarot
The Ramblin' Bee
Jennie Okon
Gaia Sisterhood
Undercurrent Studio
Ritual Ridge
Collections & Curiosities
Paint the Town by Numbers
Tertiary Sight
Kantha Bae Clothing
Raskull Creations
Leela.Devi
Rock n Boho Clothing
Black Sheep Goods
Nonna Rosa Studio
Mary Vaughn LMT
Greatfull Beings
Rachael Bee Art
Reliquary
Andi Aesthetics
The Flower Key
Violet Ray Glass
Fizza's Intuitive Henna
Natural Fiber Studio
