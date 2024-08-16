News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Fall Goddess Craft Market Celebrates The Season While Honoring Women In The Arts

The Goddess Craft Market offers unique way to celebrate the fall season! 

By: Aug. 16, 2024
Fall Goddess Craft Market Celebrates The Season While Honoring Women In The Arts Image
The 2024 Fall Goddess Craft Market will celebrate its 6th year as Nashville's first all-female or female identifying  market honoring women in the visual and healing arts Sunday, September 15,  10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m, at Wilburn Street Studio in East Nashville. This unique market will include art, jewelry, candles, clothing, dream catchers, herbal  remedies, aromatherapy products, stained glass and so much more. Chivinada And Rolling Thai food trucks will be onsite, and apple cider mimosas will be  available. All are welcome and there is no cost to enter. 

“It has been a dream come true to watch my vision for The Goddess Craft Market  continue to grow and include such a diverse array of artists and natural healers,”  says Jennifer Harvard of Gaia Sisterhood and The Goddess Craft Market. “I am  excited to move into another fall season honoring women in the arts. Come with your friends or bring the whole family!” 

Wilburn Street Studio is located at 307 Wilburn Street in East Nashville. A list of  artists participating in the market may be found below; more information is  available at: gaiasisterhood.org  

The 42 vendors include: 

Glitter and Toadstools 

Herbaceous Goods 

Keaton Sanders Design 

Howl Revival 

Gypsy Cliff Creations 

Looking Glass 

Flora & Moon 

Marilyn Hill Human Design Readings 

Elemental Moon Arts 

Woman Emerging 

Cold Brew Boba 

Green Jeans Houseplants 

Luna Creations 

Penelope Ponders

Mo' Scrubs 

C.J.ARTLUV 

Be with your Body Tarot 

The Ramblin' Bee 

Jennie Okon 

Gaia Sisterhood 

Undercurrent Studio 

Ritual Ridge 

Collections & Curiosities 

Paint the Town by Numbers 

Tertiary Sight 

Kantha Bae Clothing 

Raskull Creations 

Leela.Devi 

Rock n Boho Clothing 

Black Sheep Goods 

Nonna Rosa Studio 

Mary Vaughn LMT 

Greatfull Beings 

Rachael Bee Art 

Reliquary 

Andi Aesthetics 

The Flower Key 

Violet Ray Glass 

Fizza's Intuitive Henna 

Natural Fiber Studio 



