Charlotte Morris Releases New Single 'TENNESSEE'

Country music singer/songwriter and recording artist Charlotte Morris has released a heartfelt new single called "Tennessee." You can listen to the song HERE!

With charming lyrics like chasing muddy waters where the Smokies meet their end, spending nights wrapped up in pretend, "Tennessee" reminisces on summer nights and a lost love.

"I wrote Tennessee a few months after moving to Nashville in 2021," Charlotte recalls. "I was totally infatuated with the city, and the summer was a whirlwind of sunny days, first dates, lake swims, long hikes... basically living in a bit of a fantasy land - summer camp for adults. But as I started to settle in, I also started to snap back to reality. I had moved here for a reason; plus, I'm a real adult now (yikes!) and have responsibilities.

I think that the pairing of whimsy and realism create a sense of nostalgia that is almost tangible throughout the song. We all have those days that, 50 years from now, we'll look back on and smile. The people might not still be around; maybe you've moved; maybe your life looks completely different. But those days shaped you, and gave you life. For me, those days will always include my first summer in Tennessee. Those carefree days were fleeting, but they paved the way for me to build a stable life in this city that will always hold a place in my heart. The song will always serve as a reminder of that."

With the recent legislative action happening in Tennessee, Charlotte wants to encourage all listeners to donate to the ACLU's Support the Drag Defense Fund, a campaign that champions drag performers and the LGBTQ+ community. Whether through song or through drag, all artists should have the right to perform their craft.

About Charlotte Morris:

Charlotte Morris is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter whose music showcases a unique blend of Americana, Folk, Pop and Country music. From her lilting folk ballads to her rock anthems for a new generation, Charlotte displays a wide aptitude for various styles. She draws inspiration from many of her favorite artists including Delta Rae, Brandi Carlile, Sara Bareilles, and Liz Longely, as well as folk legends like Peter, Paul and Mary, Simon & Garfunkel, and Joni Mitchell. Her songs, which are mostly auto-biographical, also reflect her years in the theatre, with nuances and lyrical storytelling akin to musical theatre writing. Described as "the love-child of Judy Collins, deftly playing her violin, guitar and our heartstrings," Charlotte's music and heartfelt on-stage presence bring audience members along for the emotional ride.

Charlotte released her debut EP To New York, With Love in June 2018, which received recognition from newspapers, music blogs, and playlists worldwide. Since then, Charlotte has released a number of singles, including 2 "quarantunes" about the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a 5 song EP, Sputnik, produced by Nashville-based, Mitch Dane. In Spring 2019, Charlotte embarked on her first solo tour, performing in 15+ cities across the country including Nashville, Austin, and NYC. At the end of 2020, Charlotte released her first full length album, Songs for My Next Ex - an 8-part "story album" that, when listened to from top to bottom, takes listeners through the highs and lows of a tumultuous, yet transformative relationship.

After almost a two-year hiatus, Charlotte released her single "Good Kind of Hurt," produced by Will Gawley of Charlotte Avenue Entertainment, on June 10, 2022. She followed up with "Tennessee," which she released on March 24, 2023.

For more information, visit www.charlottemorrismusic.com and connect with Charlotte on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.