Cassadee Pope, Bourke Floyd, and More Join ONLY HOPE: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO A WALK TO REMEMBER

Performances run at the Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee, from Thursday, April 25th, through Sunday, April 28th, 2024.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

Full casting has been revealed for the Nashville premiere of ONLY HOPE: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO A WALK TO REMEMBER, which plays the historic Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee, from Thursday, April 25th, through Sunday, April 28th, 2024.

Joining the cast will be Connor Barr as Clay Gephardt, BOURKE FLOYD (Dawson's Creek, RENT) as Worth Carter, TANIA JOY as Cynthia Carter, DANI KUCERA as Tracy Sparks, ROBERT MANNIS as Reverend Sullivan, Cassadee Pope (The Voice Season 3 winner) as Belinda Foreman, and RICHAUN STEWART as Eric Janzen.

They join original cast members Brian Logan DALES (frontman of pop-punk band The Summer Set) and Janel Parrish (Pretty Little Liars, To All The Boys I Loved Before) as Landon and Jamie, respectively. 

Based on the beloved novel by Nicholas Sparks and unforgettable Warner Bros. film (starring Mandy Moore and Shane West), and featuring songs from and inspired by the film's iconic soundtrack, the unofficial stage show tells the moving story of too-cool-for-school Landon Carter and devout Jamie Sullivan, two teenagers from different social circles whose lives intersect unexpectedly in the small town of Beaufort, South Carolina. Just as their unlikely friendship becomes something more, Landon learns Jamie has leukemia, but before she goes, she'll leave a lasting impact on his heart, teaching him everything about life, hope, and the long journey ahead.

With adaptation by Jordan Ross SCHINDLER (co-creator of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical) and music direction and arrangements by Elmo Zapp, Only Hope evokes nostalgia from the novel and film, while reminding us of the profound impact love and faith can have on our lives.




