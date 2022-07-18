CURRENTS: Exploring Historical Narratives & Current Events Through Movement with Rebecca Margolick, King Alvarado, Jen-Jen Lin, PYDANCE, Allison Hardee, and Teddy Tedholma announced at OZ Arts Nashville, Friday, July 29th at 8PM and Saturday, July 30th at 3PM.

Dig into the past and navigate the present with a collection of dance works from local and visiting choreographers. This thought-provoking evening of dance features two pieces that dive into rich history: a re-staged excerpt of PYDANCE's POOL performance inspired by the desegregation of the Centennial Park swimming pool with new cast members including Shabaz Ujima and Alexandra Winer, and the regional premiere of Rebecca Margolick's solo piece Bunker + Vault excavating the lives of Jewish immigrant women in early 1900's.

Dance works that explore the current state of large-scale global events include the premiere of Jen-Jen Lin's Unfinished Peace featuring performers from the Chinese Arts Alliance of Nashville, and Teddy Tedholm's Comedy of Terrors which manages to find humor in the anxiety caused by national and international politics. Zooming into the deeply personal effects of socio-political happenings, King Alvarado's Hibiscus in Nature gives voice to the experience of Black women in modern society, and Allison Hardee's intimate solo performance shines a light on the continual unfolding of grief over time, specifically in the wake of Covid-19.

These six new dance pieces together create a powerful, unmissable evening of choreography that illuminates our collective past and sends a call to action to create a better future together.