COME FROM AWAY, WEST SIDE STORY, and More Set For Chattanooga Theatre Centre 2026-2027 Season

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The Chattanooga Theatre Centre has announced its 2026-27 season. From the kindness of strangers in the days after 9/11 to the revolutionary ideals that ignited a nation, from the intimate struggles of Southern families to the vibrant streets of New York City, this season invites audiences to experience America through many lenses-historic, humorous, musical, and deeply human.

A Season of Heart, History, and Humanity

The journey begins with the internationally acclaimed musical Come From Away, a soaring testament to generosity and global connection. We then leap back to the nation's founding with the lightning‑fast comedy The American Revolution (in 40 Minutes or Less!), a joyful reminder that history belongs to everyone.

Autumn brings the tender Southern storytelling of See Rock City, followed by the jazzy holiday charm of Harry Connick Jr.'s The Happy Elf-a festive celebration for families and theatre lovers alike.

In the new year, the stage bursts into song with Schoolhouse Rock Live!, before shifting into the political intrigue of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar, a timeless reflection on ambition, loyalty, and the fragile balance of democracy.

Spring delivers a double dose of comedic brilliance with The Complete History of America (abridged) and the beloved American classic You Can't Take It With You, each offering a joyful reminder of the quirks, contradictions, and dreams that define us.

The season culminates in a spectacular summer production of West Side Story, the iconic musical that reimagines Romeo and Juliet through the lens of identity, belonging, and the American Dream.

New Voices, New Perspectives

This season also features a special staged reading of The Cost of Justice by Brazil Remani, presented in partnership with the Del Shores Foundation. This new‑work initiative expands the Theatre Centre's commitment to amplifying emerging voices and fostering bold, contemporary storytelling.

Be Part of the Story

The 2026-2027 season is more than a lineup of shows-it's an invitation. An invitation to reflect on where we've been, imagine where we're going, and celebrate the stories that continue to shape us. Whether you're a lifelong theatre lover or stepping into the CTC for the first time, this season offers something to move, challenge, and inspire you.

Join in for a year of unforgettable performances, meaningful conversations, and shared experiences that remind us what it truly means to be part of this American journey.

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