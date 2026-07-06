Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Off Broadway at The Hutton with Rachel Potter





The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

We chat about her amazing career on Broadway and across the country on national tours, from covering the role of Glinda in Wicked, to playing The Mistress in the Broadway revival of Evita opposite Ricky Martin. Rachel shares all about her concert series, Off Broadway at The Hutton, which features incredible Broadway talent in a variety of genres and themes at The Hutton Hotel in Nashville, TN.

Her next show, The Room Where It Happened: Protest and Patriotism, will take place on July 11th, and tickets are on sale now! We touch on her experience becoming a mother, and balancing career and life in Nashville with being a performer. Rachel is so lovely, U don't wanna miss this episode!

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