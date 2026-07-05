AMERICAN MOSAIC: Nashville Symphony to Present Free Concert with Gary Sinise

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The Nashville Symphony is excited to announce a free Labor Day concert in partnership with Nashville Downtown Partnership, Metro Parks, and the Gary Sinise Foundation. American Mosaic is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 5 at 7:30 PM at Walk of Fame Park in downtown Nashville. This concert is supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Led by Lincoln Medal recipient and Nashville Symphony Music Director Leonard Slatkin, the evening's program also features acclaimed actor, humanitarian, and fellow Lincoln Medal recipient Gary Sinise. Sinise will narrate American Mosaic: a bold new composition honoring the people, places, and spirit of the United States. Created by composer Peter Boyer and renowned photographer Joe Sohm, and co-commissioned by the Nashville Symphony, the work weaves sweeping orchestral music, Sinise's live narration, and 4K video from all 50 states into an unforgettable journey through America's diverse sonic and scenic identity.

Around this centerpiece, the orchestra performs some of our nation's most beloved music that has shaped America for 250 years, including Aaron Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man and John Philip Sousa's Stars and Stripes Forever.

“This Labor Day weekend, we're proud to celebrate two extraordinary milestones: the 250th anniversary of our nation and the 80th anniversary of the Nashville Symphony," said Nashville Symphony President and CEO Alan D. Valentine. "American Mosaic reflects the people, places, and stories that have shaped our country, making it a fitting tribute during this historic year. We invite everyone to celebrate with us, gather with family and friends, and experience this free concert in the heart of downtown Nashville.”

ABOUT THE NASHVILLE SYMPHONY

The Nashville Symphony is where music comes alive for Middle Tennessee and beyond. Founded in 1946, the orchestra performs at the world-class Schermerhorn Symphony Center, presenting a mix of classical masterpieces, groundbreaking new works, jazz, pop, film concerts, and family programming. A champion of contemporary American orchestral music, the Symphony has premiered and recorded works by today's most celebrated and innovative composers, earning 14 GRAMMY Awards and 27 nominations. The Nashville Symphony performs nearly 200 concerts each year, including many free and low-cost education and community programs that annually reach nearly 550,000 people of all ages across the Middle Tennessee region. Through broadcasts, recordings, and streaming, the Nashville Symphony reaches an additional 13 million listeners worldwide each year. As a nonprofit organization, the Nashville Symphony is dedicated to enriching the community, inspiring the next generation of music lovers, and showcasing the power of live music to unite and inspire. Learn more at nashvillesymphony.org.

ABOUT NASHVILLE DOWNTOWN PARTNERSHIP

Organized in 1994, the Nashville Downtown Partnership is a private-sector nonprofit corporation and membership organization whose core purpose is “to make Downtown Nashville the compelling urban center in the Southeast in which to LIVE, WORK, PLAY and INVEST.” For more information, visit nashvilledowntown.com.

ABOUT THE Gary Sinise FOUNDATION

Gary Sinise is an award-winning actor and humanitarian, best known for his roles in CSI:NY, Apollo 13, and his Oscar-nominated performance in the film Forrest Gump as the wounded Vietnam veteran Lt. Dan Taylor. An advocate for our nation's defenders since the 1980s, after 9/11 Sinise began a tireless crusade to support America's military and first responders around the world with handshake tours and concerts with his band, the Lt. Dan Band. In 2011, he established the Gary Sinise Foundation as an extension of those efforts. Today, the Foundation is building custom homes for severely wounded heroes, honoring and supporting the families of our fallen, providing essential equipment and training for first responders, improving the mental wellness of our defenders, and so much more. For more information and to support, visit garysinisefoundation.org.

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