BAR FIGHT! to be Presented at Ozari Events This Month

It's duets and drop kicks at Princess Daddy's Fight Night & Karaoke, the underground fight club where songs are slayed and rivalries are laid to rest. Pretty Boy Mikey takes on Paulie Elbows in the BFF Bout, Cryptacanthaphilia goes to bat against Gut Check's grit, and Crystal Reign croons as the threat of King Baby looms. Get in on the action as this band of baddies hits the high notes and deals the low blows in an explosive celebration of stage-combat and fearless self-expression. Daddy's belt is at stake, so come early for drinks (and a chance at the mic!) and stay late for the free after-party.

Directed by Jessika Malone & Diego Gomez

Written by Daniel Carter

Featuring Wanda Amanda Creech, Diego Gomez, Brooke Gronemeyer, Justin Harvey, Blake Holliday, Josh Inocalla, and Nikki Staggs.

BAR FIGHT! will tkae place at Ozari Events on Friday, July 29th and Saturday July 30th at 9PM (doors at 8PM). Tickets: $20 advance / $25 day-of. Learn more at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2186678®id=88&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kindlingarts.com%2F2022-festival?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.