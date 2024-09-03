Ahrens and Flaherty's KNOXVILLE Will Be Performed at the University of Tennessee

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ahrens and Flaherty's Knoxville will receive a new production at the Clarence Brown Theatre at the University of Tennessee. The musical features a book by Frank Galati, and is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes.

The cast includes Jason Danieley, Hannah Elless, Alan Chandler, Dwelvan David, Nick Barrington, Chris Hoch, Shinnerrie Jackson, Clay Cooper, Lili Thomas, Katy Wolfe, Laura Beth Wells, McKinley Merritt, Evie Andrus, Sammy Pontello, Brian O’Neill. Olivia Birkbeck, Chip Morris, Eric Sorrels, Aliah Mahalati, Deanna Surber, and Matthew E. Mimbs.

Based on James Agee’s autobiographical, Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece 'A Death in the Family', this moving and innovative new musical reunites the dynamic Tony Award®-winning creative team behind 'Ragtime'. The story begins as an adult Agee struggles to write his greatest work about the event that touched his young life and the effect it had on his family and his future. 'Knoxville' is a universal coming-of-age story about family, faith, and love—and about the boy who will grow up to write it. With a sweeping musical score and brilliant cast, this is a must-see event.

Commissioned and first produced by Asolo Repertory Theatre,

Michael Donald Edwards, Producing Artistic Director,

Linda M. DiGabriele, Managing Director.

Associate Director and Choreographer – Trina Mills ♦

Orchestrations Bruce Coughlin

Music Supervisor – Caleb Hoyer

Music Director – Ming Aldrich-Gan

Associate Music Supervisor – Terry D. Alford

Casting Director (NYC) – Stephanie Klapper Casting

Scenic & Costume Designer – Robert Perdziola ‡

Lighting Designer – Kenton Yeager ‡

Sound Designer – Joe Payne ‡

Stage Manager – Patrick Lanczki *

Assistant Stage Manager – Nia Sciarretta *

Artistic Director, Department Head – Kenneth Martin

Managing Director – Tom Cervone

Production Manager – Susan L. McMillan

♦ The Director is a member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, a national theatrical labor union.

‡ Represented by United Scenic Artists, local USA-829 of the IATSE.

* Members of Actor’s Equity Association, the union of professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

