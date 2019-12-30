Additional Speakers Added To WHO KNEW Presents Esports And Gaming In Tennessee

WHO KNEW returns for a 6th full year of programming at City Winery! On January 15, we kick off the new year with a fantastic exploration of esports and gaming in the state of Tennessee. And woven into all of it is music and how music is an integral part of gaming.

Anyone who's ever been to a WHO KNEW event knows the speakers are going to be world-class. In this case, we've outdone ourselves by recruiting some of the most accomplished professionals from several key areas of gaming, esports and animation. We promise you will be floored by what these industry experts share regarding the industry and the opportunities that exist within.

In the coming days, we will send out detailed speaker bios, but for now, check out this lineup-

Glenn Chin - Founder & Managing Director of MOST-PROLIFIC

Jamy Wheless - CEO at Lightwave Animation Studios

Michael Micolic - Head of Business Development & Operations at Traega Entertainment

Don Transeth - Proprietor at The Brand Hotel; EA Sports Brand Founder

Lang Whitaker - GM Grizz Gaming at the Memphis Grizzlies

Jared Nixon - Founder & CEO at TenGIG Festival

Ian Davis - Founder at Kumite

Special Music Panel Featuring

Michael Micholic - Head of Business & Operations, Traega Entertainment

Chris Austin - Music Supervisor, Traega Entertainment and Front of House Engineer for Gov't Mule

Chet Roberts - Guitarist, Three Doors Down

Ross Holmes - Fiddle player, Mumford & Sons and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Emcee - Kerry Graham - Founder & Proprietor at the Brand Hotel

Tickets available here.





Related Articles Shows View More Nashville Stories

More Hot Stories For You