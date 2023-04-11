APSU Presents William Finn's A NEW BRAIN

Austin Peay University will present William Finn's masterpiece A NEW BRAIN, opening April 20th at the Trahern Theatre in Clarksville TN. This delightful musical focuses on the journey of composer Gordon Michael Schwinn as he deals with a medical emergency. Loosely based on composer William Finn's own experiences, this show invites the audience what is really important in life, and what type of change we really need.

Directed and choreographed by Talon Beeson, with musical direction by Deonté Warren, this musical runs the gamut of emotions inspiring laughter, tears, and contemplation. Opening for a short run from April 20th-April 23rd, there are performances at 7:30 on April 20, 21, and 22 and 2:00 on April 22 and 23.

Tickets and more information can be found at https://www.apsu.edu/theatre-dance/seasons/index.php.