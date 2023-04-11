Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

APSU Presents William Finn's A NEW BRAIN

Performances run April 20th-April 23rd.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Austin Peay University will present William Finn's masterpiece A NEW BRAIN, opening April 20th at the Trahern Theatre in Clarksville TN. This delightful musical focuses on the journey of composer Gordon Michael Schwinn as he deals with a medical emergency. Loosely based on composer William Finn's own experiences, this show invites the audience what is really important in life, and what type of change we really need.

Directed and choreographed by Talon Beeson, with musical direction by Deonté Warren, this musical runs the gamut of emotions inspiring laughter, tears, and contemplation. Opening for a short run from April 20th-April 23rd, there are performances at 7:30 on April 20, 21, and 22 and 2:00 on April 22 and 23.

Tickets and more information can be found at https://www.apsu.edu/theatre-dance/seasons/index.php.



Review: MTSU Theatres Production of Kander & Ebbs Classic CABARET Photo
Review: MTSU Theatre's Production of Kander & Ebb's Classic CABARET
To be certain, Cabaret (in every iteration I have ever seen), represents the awesome power of live theater to challenge preconceived notions while creating a world audiences can only visit when in the thrall of a talented cast of actors inspired to indulge in fantasy while maintaining an earthbound realism that illuminates the human condition at any possible time in human history.
Student Blog: Its Good To Be Alive! Photo
Student Blog: It's Good To Be Alive!
Last semester as part of Lab, I was the assistant stage manager (as well as the assistant script coordinator) for Ibsen's A Doll's House. But this semester, I took on an even bigger challenge: the task of assistant directing Ahrens and Flaherty's Lucky Stiff.
Review: Lipscomb University Theatres PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Photo
Review: Lipscomb University Theatre's PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
Confidently directed by Beki Baker, in a stylish and rather sophisticated production led by two of Lipscomb Theatre’s finest – Victoria Griffin as Lizzy Bennet and Bryce Dunn as Mr. Darcy – Pride and Prejudice is clearly one of the most entertaining and quite joyful productions we’ve seen since the pandemic has loosened its grip on theater and allowed a return to near-normalcy stagewise.
WCPRs Straight To The Stars Youth Theatre Presents GHOSTLIGHT and Welcomes New Guest Direc Photo
WCPR's Straight To The Stars Youth Theatre Presents GHOSTLIGHT and Welcomes New Guest Director
The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) and Straight to the Stars Youth Theatre have announced their summer 2023 production Ghostlight by Stephen Gregg, to be directed by Guest Director, Tyler Worden.

April 4, 2023

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces 2023 Board Of Directors SlateRyman Hospitality Properties Announces 2023 Board Of Directors Slate
April 4, 2023

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has announced its slate of director nominees for its upcoming 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. The slate consists of the Company's nine incumbent directors and new director nominee William E. (Bill) Haslam, the former Governor of the State of Tennessee from 2011 to 2019.
Kindling Arts to Present New Fundraiser, THE DISCO BALL, For One Night Only At Eastside BowlKindling Arts to Present New Fundraiser, THE DISCO BALL, For One Night Only At Eastside Bowl
April 3, 2023

​​​​​​​Kindling Arts, Nashville's radically unique independent arts incubator, announced a new signature benefit to support its work with Nashville's experimental performance artists. The Disco Ball is a one-night-only benefit and will be held on Sunday, April 23rd from 6pm-9pm at Eastside Bowl.
SPRING AWAKENING Comes to the Roxy Regional TheatreSPRING AWAKENING Comes to the Roxy Regional Theatre
March 29, 2023

An electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock ‘n’ roll, Spring Awakening opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Thursday, April 6, at 7:00pm.
May Dates Set For Scenic City Shakespeare In The Park At Greenway FarmMay Dates Set For Scenic City Shakespeare In The Park At Greenway Farm
March 24, 2023

Dust off your lawn chairs and break out the picnic blankets - 'All the world's a stage' as Scenic City Shakespeare in the Park springs back into beautiful Greenway Farm in Hixson, Tennessee this May with As You Like It.
