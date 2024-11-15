A CHARLES DICKENS CHRISTMAS Opens Day After Thanksgiving At The Roxy Regional Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kick off your family's holiday season with the Roxy Regional Theatre's festive musical A Charles Dickens Christmas, opening the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, November 29, at 7:00pm.

In this delightful and highly original take on A Christmas Carol, Austin Michael Russell stars as a young Charles Dickens, struggling to write the Christmas story that will become the most famous holiday tale of all time. With the aid of his artistic muse, Dickens faces – and comes to terms with – his own troubled youth, learning the true meaning of Christmas and finding the inspiration he needs.

Equal parts humorous and sentimental, with a rich musical score by Douglas J. Cohen and Tom Toce, this behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Dickens' immortal classic is sure to bring holiday cheer to audiences of all ages.

Directed by Kelly Letourneau with music direction by Travis Ulrich, A Charles Dickens Christmas also features Ashley Birnbaum, Howard Snyder, Jonathan Thompson, Zachary Wilde and Tamarin K. Ythier, alongside local youth Malin Barnhill, Zoë Fewox, Elizabeth Fletcher, Hadleigh Heberer, Bennet Hubbell, Elise Hubbell, Scarlett Johnston, Natalie Shasserre and Addy Stull.

Written by Robert Owens Scott, A Charles Dickens Christmas was conceived and originally directed by Bruce Colville and commissioned and originally produced by Theatreworks/USA. Produced in part by Jim & Dottie Mann, with additional funding support provided by Charlie & Kris Foust, Nancy & Garnett Ladd and Brian & Jennifer Zacharias, this production is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Music Theatre International (MTI).

Performances run November 29 through December 14 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00pm, with 2:00pm matinees on December 1, 7, 8 and 14. (Please note: There is no 7:00pm performance on Saturday, December 7, due to the Lighted Christmas Parade in Downtown Clarksville.) In keeping with the theatre's opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the full price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Friday, November 29, for a $5 Opening Night Rush.

Tickets are $35 (adults) and $15 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to Thursday performances.

Comments