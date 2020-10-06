Youtheatre Announces 2020-21 Season of Digital Productions - PANDORA and THE KISSING GAME

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Youtheatre has launched a new digital platform, which will provide educational tools, videos, study guides, livestreams, and more.

In addition, Youtheatre has announced the two productions that it will be presenting this season, for teens.

Learn more about both shows below!

Pandora

New Digital Adaptation

Available Soon On Youdigital

An innocent search quickly escalates for 16-year-old Pandora as the world of online porn unfolds before her. Conflicted yet drawn in, she discovers the importance of staying connected to the real world.

The Kissing Game

In this urban fantasy, Kate and Sam impulsively exact revenge when Kate's sister falls victim to an act of violence. Their relationship crumbles in the aftermath and they begin to wonder if any of us are worthy of forgiveness.

Learn more at https://www.youtheatre.ca/current-season.

