WHO DRINKS MOCKTAILS ON THE BEACH?! to be Presented at the Montreal Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Who Drinks Mocktails on the Beach?! will premiere as part of the Montreal Fringe Festival at the

Mainline Theatre from July 6-16th. Told in the style of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag

with an early 2000's pop-punk soundtrack, this one-woman comedy follows party-girl Candace

as she runs away to Mexico for her best friend's destination wedding... and she isn't the maid of honor... or even a bridesmaid! A karaoke bar, dead goldfish, and a spirited adventure await!

You won't have regrets... but Candace might.

This play is the perfect girls night out, to bring girlfriends, moms, sisters, and literally anyone who understands the complexities of female relationships.

This play is written and performed by Sara Mayfield, directed by Damon Bradley Jang*, stage

managed by Charlene Bayer, and developed as part of Playwriting 102 with the Arts Club

Theatre Company. This play is produced by Painted Fern Productions, with the presenting sponsor Fabulist Theatre.

The full-run of showtimes include:

Thurs, June 6.... 10:00 PM

Fri, June 7........... 5:00 PM

Sat, June 8.......... 6:45 PM

Wed, June 12...... 5:15 PM

Sat, June 15 ......12:15 PM

Sun, June 16....... 7:00 PM

Based in Vancouver, BC, Painted Fern Productions' previous show, The Girl Next Door, a new queer pop/rock musical co-written by Sara Mayfield and Ava Maria Safai, won 9 regional Broadway World awards, and an Ovation Award nomination for Outstanding New Work. Sara Mayfield is the Artistic Director of Painted Fern Productions, and has worked with companies like The Vancouver Opera, UK based dance company Sirenscrossings, and Montreal based Shakespeare Canada. Damon Bradley Jang* is a recent Stratford Festival Company member, the Co-Artistic and Marketing Director of Fabulist Theatre and holds a Bachelor of Performing arts and Musical Theatre diploma from Capilano University.

Sara Mayfield (Writer/Actor) on the tour:

"It's definitely a big endeavor, but I am so excited for a summer touring Canada! My last big project, The Girl Next Door, was a huge endeavor, so naturally I wanted to challenge myself by performing in this new play I wrote as well as producing the tour! The stop I am most excited about is Montreal in June. I have family there so it's gonna be great to see them and re-connect."

Sara Mayfield (Writer/Actor) on the play:

"I love Pop-Punk music. There's this great emotional and edgy drive that these iconic songs have that is perfect for this show. Candace struggles with alcohol abuse and transitioning to adulthood, and what better way to show how she's clinging to her teen self than through music? Plus, Pop-Punk and Emo music are having a HUGE renaissance, with Fall Out Boy, Blink 182 and My Chemical Romance songs going viral on TikTok and #poppunk has over 650 thousand uses."

Damon Bradley Jang* (director) on the play:

"The comedy in Sara's writing and performance is tight, relevant, and universal. Audiences of all ages will be able to relate to the struggles of her character no matter at what stage of life."

The tour featured stops in Montreal QC (June 6-16), Regina SK (July 10-14), Winnipeg MB (July 17-28), North Bay ON (Aug 14-18), Victoria BC (Aug 21-Sep 1), and Vancouver BC (TBC).

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.