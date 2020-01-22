Théâtre Ouest End Will Present an Evening of LOVE

Suffering from the winter/pre-Valentine's Day blues? Théâtre Ouest End presents an evening of LOVE-readings eclectically and playfully interpreted by some of Montreal's established and emerging writers and performers. Enjoy a glass of wine and a delightful evening of theatre in many forms along with a little bit of night music. Warm up from the inside on Friday, February 7 at their home space, Westmount Park United Church. Admission is pay-what-you-think.

With that beloved and dreaded day of St. Valentine's just around the corner, Théâtre Ouest End is opening its heart and meeting place to an ever growing community of audience members and theatre professionals. And just in case "music be the food of love..." music is on the menu for the company's 3rd soiree. Said co-founder Laura Mitchell, "From the poignant to the whimsical, the madcap to the poetic, we'll be wooing the audience with an up and coming comedian, a young master of improv, a cabaret singer, award-winning playwrights, an award-winning actress, a Mexican-Canadian raconteur, and an a cappella octet. We remain committed to making theatre that brings diverse groups together, theatre that warms your heart."

Join company founders Alice Abracen, Ann Lambert, Laura Mitchell and Danielle Szydlowski to hear works read by many of the hottest voices in Montreal including: Brian Moore, Sarah Segal-Lazar, Gillian Clark, Kalale Dalton-Lutale, Mason Rost, the Burton Street Singers, Dimitri Kyres, Alejandro Moran, Heather Ragnars, Erin Hill, Ann Lambert, and Alice Abracen.

Théâtre Ouest End is an intergenerational women's collective founded by two emerging and two experienced theatre professionals. They are committed to sharing the transformative power of theatre; making vital theatrical experiences accessible to communities who traditionally cannot or do not participate. Their aim is also to mentor young theatre professionals by giving them a place to pursue their craft, and to encouraging new work by established writers. Works are in both English and French.

LOVE, Fri. February 7, 7:30pm; Admission is pay-what-you-think

Théâtre Ouest End at

Westmount Park United Church- 4695 blvd. de Maisonneuve Ouest, Westmount





