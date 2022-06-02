Theatre Ouest End Presents A Premiere Digital Event STILL GOT SOMETHING TO SAY

What does 'old' mean? How does growing older often mean becoming the 'other'? How does ageism intersect with genderism, ableism, racialization, and socio-economic marginalization?

Ranging in ages from 64-82, and including two Governor General's Award winners, 6 playwrights created short (10-20 minute) plays, monologues or scenes that reflect their authentic lived experience. Theatre Ouest End has always been interested in intergenerational exchange; here writers were invited to work with an emerging director.

Over 30 lauded theatre artists collaborated on the project including, among others, playwrights Jane Gilchrist, Debra Kirshenbaum, Ann Lambert, Kent Stetson, Judith Thompson and Rahul Varma; directors Zach Fraser, Murdoch Schon and Lib Spry; actors Vicky Barkoff, Ryan Bommarito, Clare Coulter, Ellen David, Brian Dooley, Marcel Jeannin, Debra Kirshenbaum, Laura Mitchell, Ronica Sanjani, Ivan Smith and Anissah Vanhorn; and videographers from Beanduck Productions. Photos and bios here.

With support from the Canada Council for the Arts 'Digital Now!' grant, the seasoned Canadian playwrights created works exploring the theme of age, ageing and the challenges of navigating an ageist world. Beautifully shot and edited, Still Got Something to Say: 6 Plays on Age is a treat to watch.

Presented on a digital platform as a cohesive piece (90-minutes)

Still Got Something to Say: 6 Plays on Age

Wed. June 1 (19:30) to Wed. June 15 (24:00), on the company's Facebook page

Tickets are available on Eventbrite Free, donations gratefully appreciated