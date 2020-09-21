The Société de Musique Contemporaine du Québec Presents VENTS NORDIQUES...POUR CHASSER LA COVID-19

VENTS NORDIQUES will take place Sunday, September 27 (3 p.m.)

The Société de musique contemporaine du Québec (SMCQ) is opening the season with a program combining sound power and total freedom! On Sunday, September 27 (3 p.m.) the audience is invited to attend Vents nordiques pour chasser la COVID-19, at Salle Pierre Mercure. This original program explores a musical nordicity rarely heard, like an antidote, sweeping COVID-19 out of our minds.

The woman with the hammer: the phenomenon Galina Ustvolskaya

Two works by the little known Russian composer Galina Ustvolskaya will see audiences discovering the unique sonorities of her repertoire, long limited to her St. Petersburg universe before it was revealed to the entire world.

Her unprecedented radicalism is expressed in her excessive style, as well as by the atypical instrumentations that she composed for. Such as her Composition N. 1 Dona Nobis Pacem, bringing together piccolo, tuba and piano in an unusual trio or her Composition N. 2 Dies Irae where she experiments with an obsessive piano and no less than 8 double basses accompanied by a wooden cube, acting as a mega drum and struck by two hammers!

'The first time hearing this composer's music was a real shock. We are very fortunate to be able to present such demanding and rarely performed works to our audiences,' notes Walter Boudreau, the SMCQ's enthusiastic Artistic Director.

One of Quebec's most original voices Quebec pays tribute to Sibelius

Rounding out the program is Pohjiatuuli ('North wind' in Finnish), a work by Michel Longtin, featuring nordic accents and honouring Sibelius. This Quebec composer, recognized as one of Canada's most original voices, integrates his own musical language with that of Sibelius while echoing the northern landscapes.

This work, winner of the 1986 Jules-Léger Prize, gives the audience an opportunity to appreciate the Longtin style with all its sonic and poetic power. Renowned clarinetist André Moisan will be the distinguished soloist, adding a special dimension to this performance.



Vents nordiques pour chasser la COVID- 19

Sunday, September 27, 3 pm

Salle Pierre Mercure (Centre Pierre Péladeau)

Presenter and commentator: Georges Nicholson

PROGRAM

Galina Ustvolskaya (Russia, 1919-2006)

Composition N. 1 Dona Nobis Pacem (1970-71)

Composition N. 2 Dies Irae (1972-73)



Michel Longtin (Quebec, 1946)

Pohjatuuli, hommage à Sibelius (1983)



PERFORMERS

Ensemble de la SMCQ | Jean-Michaël Lavoie, guest conductor | André Moisan, clarinet

Ticket office

Online ticket office or in person on the concert day from noon. Online ticket purchasing is strongly advised. Info: (514) 987-6919

This concert will also be available via webcast.

Measures related to COVID-19

Please note that the concert performance and reception process have been totally revamped to ensure that the event will be both enjoyable and safe in accordance with the directives of the Direction régionale de santé publique and the CNESST. A mask will be provided to all attendees. It is mandatory that it be worn while in the concert hall. The mask may be removed only when one is seated. Info at this link.





The SMCQ has been at the core of music creation for over 50 years and is dedicated to promoting the work of composers. Throughout the years, the organization established itself on the cultural scene by the quality and the scope of its concerts and activities which stand out for their unifying aspect. For more information about SMCQ projects, subscribe to the newsletter: http://www.smcq.qc.ca/smcq/fr/apropos/liste/

