The Segal Centre For Performing Arts Announces The Appointment Of Four New Board Members

The Segal Centre for Performing Arts has announced the appointment of four new members to the Board of Directors.

The four women joining all have abundant experience in arts management, philanthropy, advocacy, and sitting on Board of Directors in various areas of industry. They were chosen for the insight they will be able to provide on the realities facing arts organizations today, while providing guidance for a robust and resilient future for the Segal Centre with the implementation of a new strategic plan.

Emmelle Segal is an active supporter and ambassador to the Segal Centre. Emmelle's passion and dedication for the arts, which she shared with her late husband Alvin Segal OC, OQ, PhD (HC) z''l, Founder of the Segal Centre, has seen her play a leading role in the Opéra de Montréal as well as organizing and leading multiple fundraisers for the Segal Centre and other community organizations in Montreal and Florida. There is no greater fan of the Segal than Emmelle who will often see a show several times, and no better representative to continue Alvin's staunch support of our organization.

Ranee Lee is one of Montreal's most renowned performers. In 1986, Ranee was awarded the Dora Mavor Moore Award for her role as Billie Holiday. In 1994 and 1995, she received the Top Canadian Female Jazz Vocalist Award presented by Jazz Report magazine. In 2010, Ranee won the Juno for Best Vocal Album of the Year. The International Association of Jazz Educators awarded her for outstanding contributions to the University of Laval faculty of music in Quebec City (presently for over 20 years), and The Schulich School of Music at McGill University (currently 35 years) in the category for Arts and Culture, as well as for contributions to the development of the McGill Jazz Program. In 2005, she was made a member of the Order of Canada. Ranee has been a staunch supporter and ambassador of the Segal Centre for many years and has performed in countless productions, including The Mahalia Jackson Musical.

Ellen David is an accomplished and versatile stage and screen actor. She has many accolades including a META, Winnipeg Theatre Award, and Broadway World Regional Award for My Name is Asher Lev (Segal Centre/Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre), "Outstanding Female Performance" ACTRA award for the film Surviving My Mother, and the 2015 ACTRA Award of Excellence. She also has many directing credits to her name with the Centaur Theatre Company, Théâtre Lac-Brome, Hudson Village Theatre, and Infinithéâtre. Ellen recently completed a two-year term as Executive Artistic Director of Théâtre Lac-Brome. She can currently be seen in Transplant, and the critically acclaimed series Le Temps des Framboises. Her latest role and one of which she is very proud is as the Anglophone ambassador for the CQT's Rendez-Vous Théâtre. Ellen recently appeared in the Segal Centre's production Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors and will also appear later this season in Prayer for the French Republic.

Aliénor Armand-Linot is a Natural Resources Director at PSP Investments (PSP). As a private markets investor, she is focused on executing M&A transactions in the agriculture and seafood industries, and represents PSP on various boards. An art aficionado, Aliénor is currently President of the board's governance committee at Conseil des Arts de Montréal (CAM). She also volunteered as a consultant to lead a 3-year strategic planning session for the Centre Afro Culturel de Montréal (CCAM). Passionate about promoting inclusion and diversity, Aliénor is engaged as a co-lead on the Equity, Inclusion & Diversity Committee at PSP. She also serves as a mentor for McGill University's Honors in Investment Management program and the Black Wealth Club (BWC). Aliénor is the recipient of multiple awards including: the Association des Femmes en Finances du Québec (AFFQ) Rising Star Award (2021) and Excellence Quebec nomination (2020). She counts former and current Segal Centre Board of Directors members Madeleine Féquière and Elliot Lifson amongst her mentors.

"We are delighted to welcome four distinguished women to our Board of Directors. Their impressive array of expertise in the arts, fundraising, and finance will serve the Segal Centre for Performing Arts well in its mission to offer theatre that explores the diversity of voices and perspectives in society," says Sylvi Plante, President of the Board of Directors.

Driven by a belief in the transformative power of the arts to connect communities, the Segal Centre for Performing Arts is a not-for-profit theatre company with a unique mission. Their goals are to program high quality professional English-language theatre, celebrate and explore Jewish cultural identity, and promote a diversity of voices via our artists, staff, content, and other programming.

The Segal Centre has a strong focus on accessibility initiatives, such as offering performances with ASL-interpretation, audio-description, and relaxed performances for those with sensory sensitivity.

The Segal Centre is a nationally recognized institution with an emphasis on programming original interpretations of popular classic and contemporary works, and investing in new Canadian musicals. www.segalcentre.org