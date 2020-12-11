The Lyric Theatre Singers Present Their Annual Holiday Concert Free and Online

The Lyric Theatre Singers make a much anticipated return with their beloved Christmas event, only this time the Holiday cheer will be delivered virtually! Candlelight Christmas from Our Home to Yours, will be free and available to watch live on Facebook and YouTube, on December 17th, 18th and 19th, 2020 and will remain online for the duration of the holiday season.

Bob Bachelor, Artistic Director and recent recipient of the Jean-Pierre-Guindon prize, has created another eclectic program for loyal and new audiences alike. The mini-concert will be rich with warm, soothing melodies and memorable moments. Despite social distancing, forty Singers from Montreal, Saskatoon and even Nashville, have managed to stay united in song, taking part in virtual rehearsals and recording their voices and video footage at home. This online project includes songs by such composers as Irving Berlin and Sammy Cahn, as well as a hit from Broadway's modern-day Christmas classic, Elf, and other musical surprises. As tradition would have it, Bob Bachelor and his creative collaborators have a few tricks up their sleeves to ensure that each segment entertains and delights!

No one could have imagined that Montreal's favourite Broadway vocal ensemble would be celebrating its 30th anniversary and creating beautiful music while apart, but Musical Director, Bob Bachelor, and his Assistant, Martin Kaller, have embraced the new reality and continue the mission to keep the Singers and audiences connected with heartwarming music, as they have for so many holiday seasons. They have surrounded themselves with trusted creative collaborators from the Together from Home music video series. Director/editor, Alessandro Mercurio, and sound designer, Rob Denton, are joined by Chris Barillaro (musical arrangements) and Karen Pearce (costume design). Additional directing, video editing and visual elements are provided by Matt Ayotte, Louise Dorais, Adam Gallay, and Laurie-Anne Jean-Baptiste.

The Lyric Theatre Singers have found creative ways to stay active and connected to each other and their audiences during the pandemic, however the absence of revenue added to the uncertainty of what lies ahead is a major concern. It is hoped that Lyric can count on the generosity of their supporters in order to continue working on engaging musical projects and find itself on a solid financial footing when rehearsals and performances resume. All donations - large or small - will be gratefully accepted.

Friends donating $25 or more will receive a tax receipt. Donations are gratefully accepted here. A portion of funds raised will be donated to The Depot Community Food Centre.