Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The FILMharmonic Orchestra Presents MUSIC AT THE MOVIES

Learn more about the performance lineup here!

Jan. 17, 2023  
The FILMharmonic Orchestra Presents MUSIC AT THE MOVIES

The FILMharmonic Orchestra, led by talented conductor Francis Choinière, returns for a third installment of their spectacular concert Music at the Movies, this time, touring in Montréal, Québec, Toronto, and Sherbrooke.

In this year's edition, the Ensemble is set to bring another masterful selection of cinematic soundtracks, along with crowd favorites such as Schindler's List, Cinema Paradiso, and Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (from Somewhere in Time).

The program will also feature the music of François Dompierre, one of Quebec's most important and prolific soundtrack composers. Selections will be performed from the album Phonèmes, recorded with GFN Classics label with Mr. Dompierre. The album consists of seven contemplative pieces composed by Dompierre, mostly unpublished, and inspired by the cinematic imagery he has crossed paths with.

"Film music has the potential to open the door of the symphony orchestra to a wider audience. It is the music of our time! John William, Howard Shore and Hans Zimmer-to name a few-have greatly contributed to the development and influence of the symphony orchestra. These are powerful scores we have a deep connection with," explains artistic director Francis Choinière.

Music at the Movies

Montreal - Maison Symphonique

Friday, February 3rd, 7:30PM

Box-office: Place des Arts

Quebec - Salle Raoul-Jobin

Saturday, February 4th, 2:00PM & 7:30PM

Box-office: Palais Montcalm

Toronto - Roy Thomson Hall

Friday, February 10th, 8:00PM

Box-office: Roy Thomson

Sherbrooke - Salle Maurice-O'Bready

Thursday, February 23rd, 7:30PM

Box-office: Salle Maurice-O'Bready

Information: gfnproductions.ca

The FILMharmonic Orchestra Presents MUSIC AT THE MOVIES




Interview: Marika Aubrey Of COME FROM AWAY At Salle Wilfred Pelletier, Place Des Arts Photo
Interview: Marika Aubrey Of COME FROM AWAY At Salle Wilfred Pelletier, Place Des Arts
Marika Aubrey was born and raised in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia. She emigrated to the US six years ago and currently resides in New York City. She is currently on tour with COME FROM AWAY, portraying Captain Beverly Bass. I had the chance to chat with her about her life and career both on and off the stage.
AN ODE TO LIFE Comes to Place des Arts This Month Photo
AN ODE TO LIFE Comes to Place des Arts This Month
For its 11th visit to Danse Danse, the Marie Chouinard company presents «M», an ode to life and a great gift for the 25th anniversary of the Montreal-based presenter!
Puccinis LA BOHEME Comes to the Maison Symphonique This Month Photo
Puccini's LA BOHEME Comes to the Maison Symphonique This Month
The Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomanes (OPCM), under the direction of Francis Choinière, begins the year in style with Puccini's La Bohème, on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 7:30 PM at the Maison Symphonique.
Ensemble ArtChoral Presents MOONLIGHT This Month Photo
Ensemble ArtChoral Presents MOONLIGHT This Month
On January 15, at Maison symphonique, immerse yourself in a night of tranquility with Ensemble ArtChoral, under the direction of Matthias Maute, as they present an a cappella choral celebration entitled Moonlight.

More Hot Stories For You


AN ODE TO LIFE Comes to Place des Arts This MonthAN ODE TO LIFE Comes to Place des Arts This Month
January 10, 2023

For its 11th visit to Danse Danse, the Marie Chouinard company presents «M», an ode to life and a great gift for the 25th anniversary of the Montreal-based presenter!
Puccini's LA BOHEME Comes to the Maison Symphonique This MonthPuccini's LA BOHEME Comes to the Maison Symphonique This Month
January 9, 2023

The Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomanes (OPCM), under the direction of Francis Choinière, begins the year in style with Puccini's La Bohème, on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 7:30 PM at the Maison Symphonique.
Ensemble ArtChoral Presents MOONLIGHT This MonthEnsemble ArtChoral Presents MOONLIGHT This Month
January 3, 2023

On January 15, at Maison symphonique, immerse yourself in a night of tranquility with Ensemble ArtChoral, under the direction of Matthias Maute, as they present an a cappella choral celebration entitled Moonlight.
Puccini's LA BOHEME Kicks Off the New Year at The Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des MélomanePuccini's LA BOHEME Kicks Off the New Year at The Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomane
December 28, 2022

The Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomanes (OPCM), under the direction of Francis Choinière, begins the year in style with Puccini's La Bohème, on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 7:30 PM at the Maison Symphonique.
Centaur Theatre to Present the In-Person Return of WILDSIDE FESTIVAL 2023 This WinterCentaur Theatre to Present the In-Person Return of WILDSIDE FESTIVAL 2023 This Winter
December 13, 2022

Centaur Theatre will present the in-person return of WILDSIDE FESTIVAL 2023, featuring a thought provoking collection of experimental artistry with five theatre works, curated by Rose Plotek.
share