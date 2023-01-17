The FILMharmonic Orchestra Presents MUSIC AT THE MOVIES

The FILMharmonic Orchestra, led by talented conductor Francis Choinière, returns for a third installment of their spectacular concert Music at the Movies, this time, touring in Montréal, Québec, Toronto, and Sherbrooke.

In this year's edition, the Ensemble is set to bring another masterful selection of cinematic soundtracks, along with crowd favorites such as Schindler's List, Cinema Paradiso, and Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (from Somewhere in Time).



The program will also feature the music of François Dompierre, one of Quebec's most important and prolific soundtrack composers. Selections will be performed from the album Phonèmes, recorded with GFN Classics label with Mr. Dompierre. The album consists of seven contemplative pieces composed by Dompierre, mostly unpublished, and inspired by the cinematic imagery he has crossed paths with.

"Film music has the potential to open the door of the symphony orchestra to a wider audience. It is the music of our time! John William, Howard Shore and Hans Zimmer-to name a few-have greatly contributed to the development and influence of the symphony orchestra. These are powerful scores we have a deep connection with," explains artistic director Francis Choinière.

Music at the Movies

Montreal - Maison Symphonique

Friday, February 3rd, 7:30PM

Box-office: Place des Arts

Quebec - Salle Raoul-Jobin

Saturday, February 4th, 2:00PM & 7:30PM

Box-office: Palais Montcalm

Toronto - Roy Thomson Hall

Friday, February 10th, 8:00PM

Box-office: Roy Thomson

Sherbrooke - Salle Maurice-O'Bready

Thursday, February 23rd, 7:30PM

Box-office: Salle Maurice-O'Bready

Information: gfnproductions.ca