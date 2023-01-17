The FILMharmonic Orchestra Presents MUSIC AT THE MOVIES
Learn more about the performance lineup here!
The FILMharmonic Orchestra, led by talented conductor Francis Choinière, returns for a third installment of their spectacular concert Music at the Movies, this time, touring in Montréal, Québec, Toronto, and Sherbrooke.
In this year's edition, the Ensemble is set to bring another masterful selection of cinematic soundtracks, along with crowd favorites such as Schindler's List, Cinema Paradiso, and Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (from Somewhere in Time).
The program will also feature the music of François Dompierre, one of Quebec's most important and prolific soundtrack composers. Selections will be performed from the album Phonèmes, recorded with GFN Classics label with Mr. Dompierre. The album consists of seven contemplative pieces composed by Dompierre, mostly unpublished, and inspired by the cinematic imagery he has crossed paths with.
"Film music has the potential to open the door of the symphony orchestra to a wider audience. It is the music of our time! John William, Howard Shore and Hans Zimmer-to name a few-have greatly contributed to the development and influence of the symphony orchestra. These are powerful scores we have a deep connection with," explains artistic director Francis Choinière.
Music at the Movies
Montreal - Maison Symphonique
Friday, February 3rd, 7:30PM
Box-office: Place des Arts
Quebec - Salle Raoul-Jobin
Saturday, February 4th, 2:00PM & 7:30PM
Box-office: Palais Montcalm
Toronto - Roy Thomson Hall
Friday, February 10th, 8:00PM
Box-office: Roy Thomson
Sherbrooke - Salle Maurice-O'Bready
Thursday, February 23rd, 7:30PM
Box-office: Salle Maurice-O'Bready
Information: gfnproductions.ca