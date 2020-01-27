The Charlottetown Festival Announces Development Of New Musical With Alan Doyle
Confederation Centre CEO Steve Bellamy, Artistic Director Adam Brazier, GM of Theatre Dean Constable, and Canadian icon Alan Doyle, made a special announcement January 24. Standing on the historic Homburg Theatre mainstage before a crowd of more than 100 Centre members, Brazier and the team announced the further development of a new musical comedy, Tell Tale Harbour.
Adapted from the film screenplay The Grand Seduction by Ken Scott, this hilarious musical embraces all things East Coast and beautifully demonstrates a small rural town that could be anywhere in Atlantic Canada. The hit movie tells the tale of residents of a small Newfoundland town who try to convince a visiting doctor to live there full-time in order to save their community.
The story caught Brazier's eye and he began drafting a musical comedy and exploring ideas for songs. "I really wanted this to be a celebration of Atlantic Canada," he explains, "so I needed an Atlantic Canadian voice, someone who has the tonality, understands the traditions and the vernacular of Atlantic Canada-who better than Alan Doyle?