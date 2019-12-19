Tebey and Little Miss Higgins Come to Festival Place

Two country shows are making their way through Festival Place in January: Tebey with Special Guests Sons of Daughters (January 18), presented by CISN Country 103.9, and Little Miss Higgins (January 31) in the Cafe Series by Qualico Communities.

Tebey (January 18) is a Canadian artist, producer and songwriter currently residing in Nashville, TN. In the past 18 months Tebey has secured three #1's as a writer - a #1 Billboard US single with Justin Moore's "Somebody Else Will", a #1 in Canada with Gord Bamford's "Dive Bar", and his first #1 single as an artist (and writer) with his song "Who's Gonna Love You" for which he also received a SOCAN award in March 2019. He also co-wrote his recent hit radio single, "Denim on Denim" (Top 5 Chart, Certified Gold and 6M streams to date). Notable pop artists to record his songs include One Direction , Fifth Harmony, Pixie Lott and Flo Rida

Little Miss Higgins (January 31) struts and serenades her way onto any stage playing music brewed up in early country blues, jazz and folk. In the past 15 years she has performed, toured, collaborated, recorded and released 5 independent albums. Her music has won three Western Canadian Music Awards and received JUNO and Maple Blues Awards nominations. Now, along with motherhood, Higgins adds a new addition to her list of accomplishments, My Home, My Heart, a collection of fresh songs from a unique artist whose voice has never been richer or songs better.





