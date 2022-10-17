THE FOUR SEASONS Embarks on Ontario-Quebec Tour This Year

GFN Productions offers their first Ontario-Quebec tour with The Four Seasons, stopping in six cities for seven performances of this thrilling program. Ensemble Classico-Moderne, led by talented emerging conductor Francis Choinière, featuring Radio Canada's 2020-2021 Classical Revelation violinist Isabella d'Éloize Perron.

The cohort received rave reviews and played to sold-out houses in 2021, and, this fall, makes stops in Sherbrooke, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Victoriaville, and Quebec City to present Vivaldi's Four Seasons and Piazzolla's Four Seasons of Buenos Aires.

"This magnificent blend of baroque elegance and sensual tango rhythms evokes the romantic sensibility that lies within us all. We want to bring audiences together to enjoy this wonderful music," explains Choinière.

Generational phenomenons

Isabella d'Éloize Perron is one of the rare artists who can certainly be called a prodigy. Her spirit and intensity in performance is a testament to her astonishing maturity and authentic musicality. At age 10, she was a soloist with the Orchestre Métropolitain and I Musici. She played to more than 1,000 people at Centre Pierre-Charbonneau, and, at that concert, critic Claude Gingras (La Presse) described her as, "a violinist who plays with the assurance of professional musicians, with impetus and accuracy". Isabella has also appeared in numerous performances across Europe, the United States, and Canada.

Francis Choinière, 25, is an active force in the Montreal music scene. Named one of the CBC's top classical musicians under 30, he is a versatile artist active as a choral and orchestral conductor, and concert producer. Choinière has collaborated with many internationally renowned artists as a choral conductor and collaborative conductor for concerts with Andrea Bocelli, Sarah Brightman, Ramin Djawadi, and Hans Zimmer.

As the Artistic Director and conductor of the Orchestre Philharmonique et Chur des Mélomanes (OPCM), he has successfully programmed major choral and symphonic works at the Maison symphonique de Montréal, including Vivaldi's Gloria, André Mathieu's Concerto de Québec with pianist Alain Lefèvre, and Carl Orff's Carmina Burana. Choinière is also the co-founder and president of GFN Productions, and the principal conductor and co-artistic director of the FILMharmonic Orchestra, who have established themselves with such spectacular, sold out productions as the Lord of the Rings concert series, as well as Star Wars, Titanic and Fantasia in Concert.

Ensemble Classico-Moderne is a chamber orchestra composed of members of the FILMharmonic Orchestra. They specialize in the fusion of contemporary and classical music, with a mission to introduce the public to modern works, while also offering familiar classical pieces to explore.

TOUR DATES

Concert The Four Seasons

Salle Maurice-O'Bready in Sherbrooke

November 2nd 2022  7:30PM

Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto

November 4th 2022  7:30PM

Maison Symphonique in Montréal

November 5th & 6th 2022 - 7:30PM

Carleton Dominion-Chalmers Centre in Ottawa

November 12th 2022  7:30PM

Le Carré 150 in Victoriaville

November 26th  8:00PM

Palais Montcalm (Salle Raoul-Jobin) in Québec

November 27th - 2:00PM