Single Tickets Now On Sale For PARADISE LOST & FOUND At Centaur Theatre

Single tickets for Centaur Theatre's five-play Essential Series are now on sale. Also on sale are tickets for two of Centaur's Presenting Series, the return engagement of the Argentinian physical theatre hit, Un Poyo Rojo, and the Canadian-born smash, Century Song. Tickets can be purchased online at CentaurTheatre.com or by calling Centaur's box office, open weekdays from noon until 5pm, at 514-288-3161.

The first of Season 51's five mainstage plays is the world premiere of Alexandria Haber's touching Alice and the World We Live In (Oct. 15 to Nov. 3, 2019) about a woman lost on a mountain path in Italy looking for a way forward, after the loss of her husband turns her world upside-down. Leading up to the holidays, Ronnie Burkett's cheeky puppets take over the stage to put their unique spin on the Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol, in Little Dickens (Nov. 19 to Dec. 15, 2019). Blasting open the New Year is Paradise Lost, Erin Shields' resounding Stratford Festival hit that dropkicks Milton's epic poem into the 21st Century to give Satan, played by the inimitable Lucy Peacock, another crack at the souls of humanity (Jan. 14 to Feb. 2, 2020). Then the English-language world premiere of MOB, Catherine-Anne Toupin's incendiary psychological thriller, plays from Mar. 3 to 22, 2020. Ending the season is August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning Fences (Apr. 21 to May 10, 2020), a 20th Century masterpiece reflecting a 1950s Black family reaching for the American dream as the Civil Rights Movement brews.



Audiences are urged to call now while the best seats are still available for the Essential Series.

Opening the season is the comic acrobatic team of Luciano Rosso & Alfonso Barón, who took Montreal by storm in 2018 at the Montréal Complètement Cirque festival. They return with a hilarious look at the game of seduction and male rivalry in their reprise of Un Poyo Rojo (September 24 to 29, 2019). This co-production with TOHU is a natural fit for both organizations, giving each the opportunity to reach new audiences by combining the two vibrant performing arts of theatre and circus.



Century Song, a homegrown original that rocked the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe, takes the Centaur stage from February 12 to 16, 2020. It is a riveting hybrid of theatre, music, dance, and visual art featuring the powerful, Dora Award-winning soprano, Neema Bickersteth. Inspired in part by Virginia Woolf's Orlando and Alice Walker's In Search of Our Mother's Gardens, Bickersteth inhabits a century of women, whose identities are contained within her own in an exquisite, wordless experience. Presented in Association with Volcano Theatre, Moveable Beast Collective, and Richard Jordan Productions UK, Century Song features music by some of the most adventurous composers of the past 100 years against a visual tapestry of inventive, influential art.

Bilingual Francophone theatre-lovers buying tickets online, will be pleased to discover Centaur's new, comprehensive French web site.

Returning for Season 51, full-time students can take advantage of Centaur's affordable $18 Student Rush Tickets on ALL five productions of the Essential Series. Student Rush Tickets are available, in person, at Centaur's box office one hour before show time, with valid student ID card and upon availability.





