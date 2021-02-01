Segal Centre Launches HOPPIN' & POPPIN' Online Initiative To Keep Kids Active This Winter

The Segal Centre for Performing Arts Academy has announced Hoppin' and Poppin' with Hailey & Patrick, a new online initiative to help keep kids active this winter. This 15-minute virtual dance party will be hosted by Hailey Lewis & Patrick Park every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday on YouTube Live at 5:00 p.m. as of February 1.

The pair will lead children in engaging and memorable activities where they can discover a love of music, movement, and self-discovery. Every Friday will be a special theme day with prizes to be won. While recommended for children ages 2 to 5, these dance breaks will be fun for the whole family.

"Being a parent during the pandemic has had its challenges. We created an activity that could give parents a break and be super engaging for their children. It is a chance for kids to use their imaginations while being active. We are so excited to have Hailey and Patrick on board. With them at the helm, we know children will look forward to every single adventure they will go on together," said Liana Wiener, Segal Centre Academy Director..

Hailey Lewis grew up in Burlington, Ontario where she trained in various styles of dance for 15 years at Burlington Dance Company, as well as performing in Burlington Student Theatre's Performing Arts Camp summer shows. She is a graduate of the Sheridan College Musical Theatre degree program and a two-time Triple Threat Award recipient. Segal Centre audiences will remember Hailey from her performance in Prom Queen (now titled The Louder We Get). A proud member of CAEA and ACTRA, she has performed in musicals such as: Hairspray, Grease, Sousatzka, Mary Poppins, Anne of Green Gables, Mamma Mia, and more, in theatres across Canada as well as danced in Disney's Zombies and a Season 2 episode of American Gods. Hailey truly feels in giving back to all communities, by inspiring and spreading love and light.

Patrick Park is a Montreal-based performer and drama teacher and choreographer with a BFA in Theatre Performance from Concordia University. At the Segal Centre he has appeared in Mythic, Prom Queen (now titled The Louder We Get), and Fancy Nancy: The Musical (Côte St-Luc Dramatic Society). He has also performed in Attempts in Flight (Dai Bao/MTLFringe) and his TV/Film credits include Best Sellers (Atomic Autumn) and Appelle-moi si tu meurs (Zone 3). As a drama teacher/choreographer, Patrick has worked with children of varying age groups with Geordie Theatre School, Segal Centre Academy, Montreal Children's Theatre, and more.

For the most up-to-date information, follow the Segal Centre on social media or visit www.segalcentre.org and follow Hoppin' and Poppin' at www.youtube.com/segalcentre.