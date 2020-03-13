Segal Centre Cancels Shows Due to COVID-19

The Segal Centre is committed to the safety, health, and well-being of our staff, artists, students, patrons, and guests. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation evolves worldwide, the Segal Centre is closely monitoring the situation and will keep you apprised of any changes.



As per the Quebec Government's declaration that all public events of over 250 people need to be cancelled, the following decisions have been made:

The rest of the run of The Times They Are a Changin' is cancelled.

Teesri Duniya's production of Counter Offence in the Studio will run as scheduled until further notice.

All Academy classes as of March 13th are cancelled until further notice.

The Billy Joel Experience Musical Fundraiser is postponed. More details coming soon.

Oslo and Siberian Summer will run as scheduled, until further notice.

Our Season Launch 5 à 7 is cancelled.

The Great Rhythmobile Adventure concert for 6 to 12 year-olds is cancelled.

Broadway Super Awesome Fun Time is cancelled until further notice.

For cancelled events and performances we are keeping with our commitment to customer service and we have extended our flexible subscriber exchange policy to all ticket holders. We are happy to work with any patrons to exchange their tickets into another production or put the ticket amount on credit for future visits to the Segal Centre. Please contact the Box Office to make your arrangements.



For those visiting the Segal Centre, please rest assured that we are following recommendations from appropriate authorities, and are taking proactive steps to minimize disease transmission:

Anyone who is experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms, or who has recently travelled, or who is feeling unwell, is encouraged to stay home. This includes all staff, artists, Academy students, guests, and patrons.

We have significantly increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting in all public, backstage and office spaces beyond the standard daily schedule.

All seats, armrests, and handrails are being disinfected before and after every performance.

Hand sanitizer dispensers and disinfecting wipes have been placed throughout our venue.

Informational signs are being displayed in restrooms to promote best health practices.





