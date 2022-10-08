Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ontario Trillium Foundation Support Helps Keep Theatre Centre Alive

The Theatre Centre received a $249,700 Community Building Fund grant.

Oct. 08, 2022  
The Theatre Centre has received a $249,700 Community Building Fund grant from the Government of Ontario, which was delivered by the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF). The grant, which was awarded in the fall of 2021 made an integral contribution to helping The Theatre Centre stay afloat during its 2021/22 programming year by helping with key operational costs.

"The Ontario Trillium Foundation's contribution to The Theatre Centre allowed this extraordinary community hub to continue their work even in the most difficult time," said Marit Stiles, MPP for Davenport. "Our community benefits every day from this safe, supportive space for arts and cultural collaboration, creation and performance."

OTF's contribution helped The Theatre Centre maintain its West Queen West heritage venue and subsidize staff salaries, enabling a year of free in-person and online programming for more than 5,000 community members while supporting dozens of artists and arts workers.

"Like all our colleagues in the arts and culture sector, the past two years have been challenging for The Theatre Centre team," explained Mimi Mok, Managing Director. "Thanks to the Community Building Fund, we maintained a solid foundation and the confidence to dream about building back better."

The Ontario Trillium Foundation's mission is to build healthy and vibrant communities across Ontario. As an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada's leading granting foundations, last year, OTF invested nearly $209M into 2,042 community projects and partnerships, which included funding for the Government of Ontario's Community Building Fund. Since 2020, OTF has supported Ontario's economic recovery by helping non-profit organizations rebuild and recover from the impacts of COVID-19. Visit otf.ca to learn more. 

As The Theatre Centre prepares to serve as a bigger and better community hub, audiences can enjoy innovative new work like Sea Sick by award-winning journalist Alanna Mitchell, the opening run of Residency artist Rimah Jabr's Broken Shapes, The Theatre Centre's Comedy is Art festival and Peggy Baker Dance Projects' final performance Beautiful Renegades. Tickets are on sale at theatrecentre.org.





