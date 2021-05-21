OPENWORLD Will Feature Iconic Video Game Music in New Orchestra Concert

A chamber ensemble will be performing OPENWORLD at Laval's Salle André-Mathieu May 23 and at Place des Arts' Maison symphonique downtown May 30.

OPENWORLD is composed of exciting arrangements of video game music for a chamber orchestra of high-level professional musicians.

Featured in the event is music from major titles such as Halo, Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda, Pokemon and many more. The selections bring back the classics of the 90s as well as your recent favorite releases.

Don't miss this opportunity to relive the sound universe of your favorite video games in this brand new live performance!

Learn more at https://www.co-motion.ca/spectacles/openworld-musique-de-jeu-video-en-concert/#