Montreal Symphony Orchestra Streams Free Concert in Place of Postponed Events Due to COVID-19

On the eve of the first anniversary of the announcement of its new Music Director, the OSM is offering, free of charge, its concert Payare conducts Brahms' First Symphony, recorded at the Maison symphonique and broadcast live on January 10, 2021.

To see it, click on the "Book this concert" button at https://www.osm.ca/en/concerts/rafael-payare-conducts-brahms-first-symphony/.

Artists And Programme

Orchestre symphonique de Montréal

Rafael Payare, conductor

Berlioz, Le carnaval romain, Overture, op. 9 (8 min.)

Brahms, Symphony no. 1 in C minor, op. 68 (45 min.)

Reservation is open until 10:00 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022.

Once reserved, you will be emailed a viewing link giving you access to the webcast, which will be available continuously starting on Thursday, January 6, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. to Monday, January 31, 2021, 11:59 p.m.