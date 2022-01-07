Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Montreal Symphony Orchestra Streams Free Concert in Place of Postponed Events Due to COVID-19

pixeltracker

Reservation is open until 10:00 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022.

Jan. 7, 2022  
Montreal Symphony Orchestra Streams Free Concert in Place of Postponed Events Due to COVID-19

On the eve of the first anniversary of the announcement of its new Music Director, the OSM is offering, free of charge, its concert Payare conducts Brahms' First Symphony, recorded at the Maison symphonique and broadcast live on January 10, 2021.

To see it, click on the "Book this concert" button at https://www.osm.ca/en/concerts/rafael-payare-conducts-brahms-first-symphony/.

Artists And Programme

Orchestre symphonique de Montréal

Rafael Payare, conductor

Berlioz, Le carnaval romain, Overture, op. 9 (8 min.)

Brahms, Symphony no. 1 in C minor, op. 68 (45 min.)

Reservation is open until 10:00 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022.

Once reserved, you will be emailed a viewing link giving you access to the webcast, which will be available continuously starting on Thursday, January 6, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. to Monday, January 31, 2021, 11:59 p.m.


Related Articles View More Montreal Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown

More Hot Stories For You

  • Kumu Kahua Theatre And Bamboo Ridge Announce News About Monthly Playwriting Contest
  • Kathleen Stuart Releases Music Video for 'Next Year's New Year's Eve'
  • EDDIE WEN' GO Comes to UHM Kennedy Theatre in January
  • Marlon Wayans Announced At The MACC On Maui