Montreal International Dance Festival Announces Artists and Program Schedule

The festival will be held from November 18 to 22, 2020.

After months of preparation, Infini D, a non-profit organization, unveil the complete program and the participating artists for the first edition of the Montreal International Dance Festival (FidMtl) which will be held from November 18 to 22, 2020. After several delays and change of programming, all events on the schedule of this new festival in the greater metropolitan region will be held in virtual mode and all for free!

A series of ephemeral dances in the heart of the city, capturing a unique experience and stage encounters between singers, musicians and dancers at Place des Arts; virtual conferences with a choreographer of international prestige and the winners from "Revolution Season 1"; a short documentary featuring Latin dances as well as a video presentation on the influences from the black community in the world of dance, projected on the wall of the Quartier des spectacles.

The internationally acclaimed program director and choreographer of FidMtl Steve Bolton states: "At a time when people are looking for various activities, where dancers in Quebec lack opportunities and where skin color still creates adversity, the FidMtl offers unifying events and invites Quebeckers to experience dance in Montreal. I am proud of the programming that the organization has put together in a few weeks, following the closure of cultural activities! "

The FidMtl is pleased to offer the opportunity to more than 60 local artists to present their talent. Artists of all origins, amateurs and professionals alike will be part of this dance event. Internationally renowned choreographer Luther Brown; Indigenous artist Barbara Diabo; performers from the innovative contemporary dance company Tangente and Les Grands Ballets: singer Kim Richardson: Revolution 1 winners, Team White, Famous tap dancer Travis Knights and several other dancers and dance companies will attend this first presentation.

«On est très excité de pouvoir participer à la première édition du FidMtl. Merci de l'invitation.»

-Team White

"It was an absolute gift to be included as a part of FidMtl. It gave me the opportunity to share the obscured truth about a form and a practice that has given my life a strong sense of purpose, tap dance."

- Travis Knights

« Je suis très honoré d'avoir été invité au FIDMTL pour présenter les dessous de la danse latine par le projet documentaire ainsi que de participer à L'expérience intime et aux Spectacles ambulatoires. FIDMTL c'est un vent de fraicheur pour la danse dans cet automne un peu gris. »

-Carlos Alejandro Martinez



The FidMtl has chosen to present this presentation despite the pandemic, all in virtual mode, with recordings broadcast on the web, in addition to its screening in the Quartier des spectacles between November 18 and 22. The complete events program of the International Festival of Montreal Dance is available on FidMtl.ca. It is possible to reserve your Internet access via the website or on the Place des Arts website.

