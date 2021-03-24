La Chapelle Reopens To The Public This Friday, March 26

La Chapelle is very pleased to announce its reopening to the public starting this Friday, March 26, 2021. This marks the continuation of a 30th season that was somewhat challenged by the pandemic, but whose initial program has been maintained, split between public performances and shows transformed into creative residencies.

This temporary situation provided La Chapelle with the opportunity for new projects to emerge and to create them to last beyond the pandemic. For instance: Karine Sauvé // Chansons pour un musée's podcasts, the webcasts of Helen Simard's Papillon, presented by Danse-Cité and We All Fall Down and Habibi's Angels: Commission impossible by Talisman Theatre.

Also, the company recently launched its online store, where you will find La Chapelle's Essentials, a small exclusive series of soaps and tote bags made from natural products by local businesses.

And let's not forget #lachapellelit, a new online project created in collaboration with bookstores Le Port de tête, Drawn and Quarterly and Les libraires, highlighting the literary works that inspired the artists of the 2020-2021 season. In short, La Chapelle was closed to the outside, but bubbling from within.

And then, wow! The season finally continues with the return of the audience!

March to May 2021 at La Chapelle / Continuation of 2020-2021 Program

In order to comply with the curfew, still in effect in the red zones, schedules have been changed to ensure that everyone will be home by 9:30 pm. Here are the most recent updates on our upcoming shows:

Ben Shemie + Quatuor Molinari Friday, March 26 - 7 PM and Saturday, March 27 - 2 PM.

Jérémie Niel + Petrus + Danse-Cité / Face-à-face Tuesday April 6, Wednesday April 7, Thursday April 8, Friday April 9, Saturday April 10 and Sunday April 11 - 7 PM and Saturday April 10 and Sunday April 11 - 2 PM.

The Bakery / Skin (webcasts) April 2021. Presented in collaboration with Centaur Theatre and the Wildside Festival, La Chapelle invites you to experience Leslie Baker's latest creation, specifically created for video. More details to come.

Louise Michel Jackson + Magali Babin / Bright Worms on Monday April 26, Tuesday April 27, Thursday April 29 and Friday April 30 - 7 PM.

Les Salons acoustiques de La Chapelle will once again take place from May 14 to 16, 2021. Artists and schedule soon to be announced.

Jacob Wren + PME Art / A User's Guide to Authenticity is a Feeling will be presented in its original English version on Monday, May 17 and Tuesday, May 18 - 6:30 PM.

The season will end with an annual celebration. The unveiling of two projects presented with the Festival TransAmérique (FTA), which will be officially announced by the end of April.

Due to the theatre configuration and the very short time frame after the government's reopening announcement, some projects will not be able to be performed in their original forms.

The rescheduled shows for the next season are: Andrew Turner / Danse-Cité / 18 P.R.A.C.T. I.C.E.S, Morena Prats / cet intervalle and Mykalle Bielinski / Warm Up. In the case of Création dans la chambre + Ersatz / Au jardin des potiniers, the team will be working behind closed doors for a technical residency, but the public performances are also postponed to next season.

Tickets are now on sale. The performances will take place with a reduced seating capacity. So hurry up! Tickets are going fast. billetterie.lachapelle.org.