LES PRIX DE LA DANSE DE MONTREAL Announces Winners of 2021-2022 Season

LES PRIX DE LA DANSE DE MONTREAL (PDM) today announced the winners of the 2021-2022 season during an awards ceremony held at Espace Marie Chouinard. The event was hosted by Anik Bissonnette, artistic director of the Ecole supÃ©rieure de ballet du QuÃ©bec, under the honorary presidency of contemporary dance artist FrÃ©dÃ©rick Gravel-a choreographer, dancer, musician, lighting designer, teacher, and artistic director of Compagnie DLD.

The improved and expanded 2022 edition saw nine awards presented, including a new award: the Prix ETINCELLE, presented by PPS Danse and Bernard LagacÃ©, executive director of Diagramme - gestion culturelle, and created in honour of the late dancer, choreographer and artistic director Pierre-Paul Savoie (1955-2021).

Finally, Les Prix de la danse de MontrÃ©al invested in the publication of a book by Les Ã©ditions du passage. "MontrÃ©al, ville de danse 2010-2020", a collective work launched today, retraces the 10-year history of Les Prix de la danse de MontrÃ©al.

CATHERINE GAUDET

The GRAND PRIX de la danse de MontrÃ©al 2022,

presented by QuÃ©becor and Ville de MontrÃ©al

ANGELIQUE WILKIE

The Prix de la danse de MontrÃ©al 2022, catÃ©gorie INTERPRÃˆTE,

presented by the Regroupement quÃ©bÃ©cois de la danse (RQD) and the Caisse Desjardins de la Culture

MELANIE DEMERS for Confession publique

The 2022 Prix de la meilleure Å“uvre chorÃ©graphique au QuÃ©bec,

presented by the Conseil des arts et des lettres du QuÃ©bec

PRISCILLA GUY

The prix ETINCELLE 2022,

presented by PPS Danse and Bernard LagacÃ©

CLAUDIA CHAN TAK

ENVOL, the Prix pour la diversitÃ© culturelle et les pratiques inclusives en danse 2022,

presented by the Conseil des arts de MontrÃ©al

PAUL CHAMBERS

Le Prix de la danse de MontrÃ©al 2022, catÃ©gorie REVELATION,

presented by the Agora de la danse and Tangente

LYDIE REVEZ and MICKAÃ‹L SPINNHIRNY

Le Prix de la danse de MontrÃ©al 2022, catÃ©gorie GESTIONNAIREÂ·S CULTURELÂ·LEÂ·S,

Presented by Diagramme-gestion culturelle

GINELLE CHAGNON

The Prix ETHEL-BRUNEAU 2022,

presented by MAI (MontrÃ©al, arts interculturels) and Danse Danse

LUCIE BOISSINOT

The Prix de la danse de MontrÃ©al 2022, catÃ©gorie CONTRIBUTION EXCEPTIONNELLE,

presented by Les Prix de la danse de MontrÃ©al

The 2022 GRAND PRIX de la danse de MontrÃ©al , presented by QuÃ©becor and Ville de MontrÃ©al - $25,000

Sylvie Cordeau, vice-president, philanthropy and sponsorships at QuÃ©becor, and ValÃ©rie Beaulieu, director of the MontrÃ©al's Service de la culture, presented this coveted award, which comes with a cash prize of $25,000, to choreographer Catherine Gaudet.

The jury wishes to highlight Catherine Gaudet's creative effervescence, and the great mastery she brings to her art, driven by an implacable audacity that is constantly being redefined through the choreographic form. Gaudet's vertiginous and passionate writing, and her fascination with the depth and complexity of the human psyche, reflect more than 15 years of research. This year, three of her works were presented in Montreal: Les jolies choses, at the Agora de la danse as part of the FTA; Se dissoudre, at the Agora de la danse; and L'affadissement du merveilleux, on tour with the CAM 2021-2022. Each of these works reveals a self-deprecation, vulnerability, and a power and purity of gesture. The jury applauded the work of this artist, who deepens her connection to the other and her art form by magnifying them in works that are generous and powerful.

The Prix de la danse de MontrÃ©al 2022, catÃ©gorie INTERPRÃˆTE, presented by the Regroupement quÃ©bÃ©cois de la danse (RQD) and the Caisse Desjardins de la Culture - $10,000

The Prix de la danse de MontrÃ©al 2022, catÃ©gorie INTERPRÃˆTE, presented by the Regroupement quÃ©bÃ©cois de la danse and the Caisse Desjardins de la Culture, comes with a cash prize of $10,000. Presenting the award to AngÃ©lique Wilkie was Nadine Medawar, executive director of the RQD, and Marie-Christine Cojocaru, general manager of the Caisse Desjardins de la Culture.

The jury sought to highlight the masterful performance given by this generous artist whose unswerving commitment to the discipline dates back more than four decades. On stage, Angela Willkie possesses the magnetic, channelled and astonishing power to leave you breathless, and she shares it with humility and unshakable confidence. Her rich multidisciplinary career, and her commitment as a dramatist and teacher are reflected in her performance. This year, she was featured in Confession publique, a work by MÃ©lanie Demers presented at ThÃ©Ã¢tre Prospero (FTA) and at La Chapelle ScÃ¨nes contemporaines, and in Sam et AngÃ¨le, a work by Sovann Rochon-Prom Tep presented at La Chapelle ScÃ¨nes Contemporaines.

The 2022 Prix de la meilleure Å“uvre chorÃ©graphique au QuÃ©bec - $10,000



This year marks the second time MÃ©lanie Demers receives this award, presented by the Conseil des arts et des lettres du QuÃ©bec (CALQ). Bestowing her with the award, for the work Confession publique, was CALQ President Anne-Marie Jean. The work was presented at La Chapelle ScÃ¨nes Contemporaines and at ThÃ©Ã¢tre Prospero (FTA).

"Confession publique deals with intimate subjects with a profound sense of poetry, while being remarkably nuanced. Performance, staging, scenography and soundscape are perfectly in synch. Moreover, we get the sense that the audience was at the heart of the reflection undertaken by MÃ©lanie Demers and her team when they created this work; the audience is immersed in various textures, emotions, and territories. Each new tableau has an unsettling effect and takes them elsewhere. Her bold and unique signature is richly deserving of mention," said the members of the CALQ jury.

The Prix ETINCELLE 2022 presented by the company PPS Danse and Bernard LagacÃ© - $5,000

The Prix de la Danse de MontrÃ©al | ETINCELLE, presented by PPS Danse and Bernard LagacÃ©, was awarded, in its inaugural year, to Priscilla Guy, choreographer, commissioner and researcher in the arts. Bestowing the award was David Rancourt, artistic director of PPS Danse, and Bernard LagacÃ©, executive director of Diagramme.

This new award, created in honour of dancer, choreographer and artistic director Pierre-Paul Savoie (1955-2021), recognizes Quebec-based artists and cultural workers (individuals, collectives or organizations) who inspire exceptional encounters around a dance project, be it a cultural mediation project for youth or the general public, an activity revolving around a show, or an initiative that promotes an engagement with the discipline. Projects must hold significant potential, create a spark, or build bridges between artists and audiences with the goal of making dance accessible to all segment of the public. The award includes a cash prize of $5,000 and a 50-hour residency at the Espace de crÃ©ation Pierre-Paul Savoie.

For more than 15 years, Priscilla Guy has demonstrated her commitment to democratizing contemporary dance. As a performer, choreographer, filmmaker or commissioner, she has taken part in numerous innovative and surprising initiatives, all of which stem from a desire to create the encounter, and take pleasure in subverting or renewing performance codes. The selection committee recognized the diversity and inventiveness of Priscilla Guy's activities, the value of her practice, and her involvement with communities in the GaspÃ© region. As well, it singled out her consistent dedication to inclusion as a primary value behind her actions, along with the bridges she continues to build between disciplines, places and communities.

ENVOL 2022, the Prix pour la diversitÃ© culturelle et les pratiques inclusives en danse, presented by the Conseil des arts de MontrÃ©al - $10,000

ENVOL, the Prix pour la diversitÃ© culturelle et les pratiques inclusives en danse, is awarded by an independent jury and comes with a cash prize of $10,000. Presenting this year's award to multidisciplinary artist Claudia Chan Tak was Nathalie MaillÃ©, executive director of the Conseil des arts de MontrÃ©al.

The committee sought to highlight the quality of Claudia Chan Tak's achievements and her exceptional dedication to artists from diverse cultural backgrounds. By turns a choreographer, movement consultant, performer, producer and videographer for her own works, Claudia Chan Tak is involved in multiple artistic collaborations. She is also the driving force behind the indispensable Bottin artistique et asiatique au QuÃ©bec, created in response to the racism experienced by members of her community in recent years. The jury also drew attention to the bold initiatives that Ms. Chan Tak implemented as diversity commissioner for the Phenomena Festival.

The Prix de la danse de MontrÃ©al 2022, catÃ©gorie REVELATION, presented by the Agora de la danse and Tangente - $5,000

The Prix de la danse de MontrÃ©al 2022, catÃ©gorie REVELATION, presented by the Agora de la danse and Tangente, was awarded to lighting designer Paul Chambers. Mr. Chambers received the award from Laurane Van Branteghem, commissioner responsible for programming at Tangente, and FrÃ©dÃ©rique Doyon, guest curator and head of audience development at the Agora de la danse. First and foremost, the Prix REVELATION (formerly the Prix DECOUVERTE) underscores the work of collaborators and designers. The award was renamed to open it up to artists who have distinguished themselves in the community for several years. It comes with a cash prize of $5,000 and a one-week creative residency.

This year's winner distinguished himself, exceptionally, with a threefold accomplishment: In Vega, a work by Emmanuel Jouthe presented at Danse CitÃ©; in Efer, a work by Parts&Labour presented at Danse Danse; and in Cabaret noir, a work by MÃ©lanie Demers presented at the Agora de la danse, which saw him deliver a stunning performance. For more than a decade, this ever-evolving light artist has made a vital contribution. With his unique and striking style, he has played a key part in advancing the dramaturgy and richness of choreographic work. His expertise is invaluable and highly sought-after. Paul Chambers, by turns, serves as a director, performer and teacher.

The Prix de la danse de MontrÃ©al 2022, catÃ©gorie GESTIONNAIREÂ·S CULTURELÂ·LEÂ·S, presented by Diagramme - gestion culturelle - $5,000

The Prix de la danse de MontrÃ©al 2022, catÃ©gorie GESTIONNAIREÂ·S CULTURELÂ·LEÂ·S, presented by Diagramme - gestion culturelle, comes with a cash prize of $5,000. Bestowing this year's award to Lydie Revez and MickaÃ«l Spinnhirny, co-directors of Agence MickaÃ«l Spinnhirny, was Martin BriÃ¨re, associate architect with BGLA Inc - Architecture + Design urbain and Chair of the board of directors of Diagramme, and Johanne Madore, interdisciplinary artist and member of the Diagramme board of directors.

The jury sought to underscore the two managers' responsiveness during the pandemic, but also their sense of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, their openness, the ground-breaking vision they bring to human resources and collaborative work, and the intergenerational model they continue to favour. Agence MickaÃ«l Spinnhirny has carved out a reputation for leadership across the community, and for its commitment to the discipline of dance, its agility in the shift to digital technology, and its efforts to promote the discipline in Quebec and on international stages.

The Prix Ethel Bruneau 2022, presented by MAI (MontrÃ©al, arts interculturels) and Danse Danse - $5,000

The 2022 Prix Ethel Bruneau, which comes with a cash prize of $5,000, was awarded to dance artist, rehearsal coach and archivist Ginelle Chagnon. Presenting the award to Ms. Chagnon was Pierre Des Marais, founder, and artistic and executive director of Danse Danse, and Thiago Freitas, production coordinator at MAI.

The jury sought to put the spotlight on the indispensable contributions of collaborators working in the shadows - usually women - as rehearsal coaches, even though the title "Creation and performance advisor" better reflects their true role. Behind the scenes, Ginelle Chagnon has played an instrumental role in some major choreographic creation projects with such companies as Danse Partout, MontrÃ©al Danse, the Fondation Jean-Pierre Perreault, and Fortier Danse-CrÃ©ation. She has served as a mentor to many young dance artists. The creators and performers who place their trust in her know that she can be counted on at all times, across every aspect and pÄ¥ase of choreographic production.

The Prix de la danse de MontrÃ©al 2022, catÃ©gorie CONTRIBUTION EXCEPTIONNELLE

Christel Durand, a member of the board of directors of Les Prix de la danse de MontrÃ©al, presented this year's award to Lucie Boissinot, artistic and program director at the Ecole de danse contemporaine de MontrÃ©al for the past 18 years (2005 to 2023).

This year's award pays tribute to one of Canada's most passionate and seminal contemporary dance artists. During the first 24 years of her career as a charismatic dancer, Lucie Boissinot refined her art as a muse for several choreographers. As artistic and program director at the ECDM for the past 18 years, she has drawn on her innate wisdom and renown to share her love of dance, thereby marking entire generations of choreographers and dancers. With the announcement of her departure from the EDCM next June to dedicate herself to personal projects, the Prix de la contribution exceptionnelle was deemed a fitting way to pay tribute to a career dedicated to dance and teaching.

Les Ã©ditions du passage launches the book titled "MontrÃ©al, ville de danse 2010-2020"

In early November, Les Ã©ditions du passage launched the book titled "MontrÃ©al, ville de danse 2010-2020." Published under the direction of Marie Chouinard and Isabelle HÃ©bert, the book marks the 10th anniversary of the Prix de la danse de MontrÃ©al with a panorama of MontrÃ©al's rich contemporary dance landscape. Between retrospective and homage, this publication abundantly illustrates and celebrates a decade of creativity across the city's dance community, featuring 50 of the leading contemporary dance artists who have left their mark on Montreal's arts scene and on international stages.

The following artists are featured: Louise Lecavalier, Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker, BenoÃ®t Lachambre, Meg Stuart, Alain Platel, Edouard Lock, Daniel LÃ©veillÃ©, Crystal Pite, Paul-AndrÃ© Fortier, Rhodnie DÃ©sir, Marie Chouinard, MÃ©lanie Demers, Daina Ashbee, Manuel Roque, Emmanuelle LÃª Phan & Elon HÃ¶glund, HÃ©lÃ¨ne Langevin, Caroline Laurin-Beaucage, Carol Prieur, Lucie Vigneault, Sophie Corriveau, Esther Gaudette, Manuel Roque, Louise BÃ©dard, Brianna Lombardo, Chi Long, AurÃ©lie Pedron, Paige Culley, Katia-Marie Germain, Alexandra Â« Spicey Â» LandÃ©, 7Starr, Zab Maboungou, Roger Sinha, Victor Quijada, France Geoffroy, IsmaÃ«l Mouaraki, Cas Public, Le Patin Libre, Ballets Jazz MontrÃ©al, Ethel Bruneau, Gilles Savary, Lorraine HÃ©bert, Francine Bernier, Marie-AndrÃ©e Gougeon, Parise Mongrain, Constance V. Pathy, Dena Davida, Jack Udashkin and Linda Rabin.

The 12th edition of LES PRIX DE LA DANSE DE MONTREAL, created in 2011 by choreographer Marie Chouinard, celebrates the excellence of dance artists who have performed on Quebec stages. In addition, LES PRIX DE LA DANSE recognizes the work of managers and all the other people who help raise the discipline's public profile. Finally, these awards reaffirm Montreal's dynamism as a dance capital and a world-class destination. To ensure the success of the awards program, Chair Marie Chouinard has surrounded herself, on the PDM board of directors, with the following personalities and managers from the dance community: Secretary Christel Durand, director of communications at the Centre de CrÃ©ation O Vertigo, founder, artistic and executive director of the Festival FIKA(S); treasurer Yves Rocray, executive director of the Ecole de danse contemporaine de MontrÃ©al; and five directors: Marie-Christine Cojocaru, general manager of the Caisse Desjardins de la Culture; Pierre Des Marais, executive and artistic director of Danse Danse; Karine Ledoyen, choreographer and artistic director of Danse K par K; Lucie Vigneault, contemporary dance artist; and 7Starr, dancer and co-founder of the Montreal Krump Alliance.