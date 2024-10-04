José Navas Celebrates Love and Resilience With AVES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



José Navas returns to Danse Danse to present his latest solo, AVES, from October 22 to 26 at Place des Arts’ Cinquième Salle.

AVES is not a single solo, but a succession of six autobiographical solos, offering an intimate exploration on a bare stage where sobriety prevails. Compagnie Flak, which specializes in the creation of solos, excels in the art of musicality. Each choreography is set to a variety of musical pieces, reflecting Navas's changing feelings about his late partner, William Douglas. From classical to funk to blues to rock, the spectator is transported into the legacy left by Douglas to his partner.

Originally from Venezuela, José Navas moved to New York to pursue his dance career, where he met Ontario choreographer William Douglas. Their journey continued in Montreal when Douglas, suffering from AIDS, wished to be closer to his family. The two partners and artists collaborated on the solo While Waiting before Douglas passed away. This performance earned them a Bessie Award in 1994. Since then, Navas has never stopped dancing his life on stage.

With AVES, José Navas pays tribute to the memory of his partner, calling up his memories to music of Billie Holiday, Bach, PJ Harvey, Dorothy Moore, and birdsong from the Amazon rainforest. A touching work in which the artist fully reveals himself, using his body and mind as indicators of a renewed maturity.

About José Navas

José Navas is choreographer, dancer and artistic director of Compagnie Flak, and is renowned for his solo creations and abstract and captivating group pieces. He created an iconoclastic version of Giselle (2013) for Ballet BC, Watershed (2013) for the National ballet of Canada, and Dénouement/Auflösung (2015) for the German company tanzmainz. He has performed his latest solo show, Rites, many times in Europe and Quebec. An Associate Dance Artist of the National Arts Centre, José Navas has presented his work in 30 countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

