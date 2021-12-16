Jordi Savall to Present A Special Edition Concert At The Festival De Lanaudière Saturday, February 26

The renowned Catalan gambist and conductor Jordi Savall will return to the Festival de Lanaudière after an absence of more than 30 years, for a special edition concert on February 26, 7:30 p.m. at Joliette Cathedral.

The only stop on Quebec soil in a North American tour that will take him from Carnegie Hall to the South-Western United States, this Lanaudière concert marks Savall's return to the Festival after his debut here more than thirty years ago. Famous among other accomplishments for his soundtrack to the film Tous les matins du monde (All the Mornings of the World), he will perform with his ensemble Le Concert des Nations in a program entitled "Musique pour les Concerts Royaux de Versailles" featuring works by Marin Marais François Couperin, Jean-Philippe Rameau and Jean-Marie Leclair that originated at the court of the French kings.

"This will be a journey into the Baroque splendour of the 17th and 18th centuries, an ideal antidote to the winter doldrums - but above all, it is an encounter with an artist, a leading humanist, a thinker, a true pioneer of early music, and a tireless advocate for dialogue between cultures. Through his art, for the last forty years Jordi Savall has revealed the many aspects of historical consciousness in all their fullness. It is a priceless privilege to welcome him here," stated Renaud Loranger, Artistic Director of the Festival.

Great ambitions for the Festival

"The presentation of this concert constitutes a pivotal moment for the Festival," explains Executive Director Xavier Roy. "There is meaning in the fact that Joliette is in the same league as New York, Boston, Toronto, San Diego, Seattle and other cities on Jordi Savall's North American tour. Meaningful, because our Region has established itself over the years as a prime destination for lovers of classical music. Furthermore, a greater year-round presence for the Festival will create the conditions for us to cement Lanaudière's position as a Canadian hub for classical music."

Ticket Information

Concert by Jordi Savall and Le Concert des Nations

Musique pour les Concerts Royaux de Versailles

February 26 février at 7:30PM

Cathédrale de Joliette

Place des Arts Box Office

514 842-2112 / 1 866 842-2112 or lanaudiere.org

Tickets are on sale now!

Given the current public health situation, the Festival de Lanaudière will release a limited number of tickets for sale and will ensure that all health standards in effect at the time of the concert are respected. The Festival's team is committed to producing events that provide delight, while also maintaining the safety and health of its audiences.