Jeunesses Musicales Canada Continues Its Digital Shift

Eager to continue its mission of bringing music to young audiences and to find new ways to reach them, JM Canada launched this fall their Digital Ballads, aimed at children and their teachers. A necessary transition and a great challenge, as the performing arts have been at a standstill for several months now.

Alongside passionate artists, the JM Canada team succeeded in this tour de force by adapting for the screen 4 concerts and 3 complementary workshops in record time. Fun, educational and entertaining, this 100% digital program has already attracted more than 17,500 students aged 4 to 12 in 12 of Canada's 13 provinces and territories, in addition to being offered to clients of Place des Arts in Montreal, the National Arts Centre in Ottawa and Palais Montcalm in Quebec City.

Carried away by this great success, JM Canada is experiencing a threefold achievement: providing teachers with content-rich tools to vary their teaching activities, exporting itself from coast to coast to coast in just a few months thanks to this digital offering, and, ultimately, providing work and support to several artists, artisans and musicians.

Through several themes, including percussion, opera or song writing, children explore many aspects of music alongside enthusiastic artists and our two musical mediators Aurélie Négrier and Gabriela Iznardo. JM Canada also offers the possibility of live virtual mediation sessions to complement the pre-recorded concerts and workshops.

The Digital Ballads 2020-2021 season offers a real alternative to the activities usually offered, and JM Canada brilliantly continues its mission by accompanying teachers in the musical pedagogical monitoring of their students.

Here are the proposed activities:

Concert: Giggle and Stomp

Associated workshop: Body Beats

Concert: The Beginnings of Bing Bang!

Associated workshop: Body Beats

Concert: Le grand bal de Noël

Associated workshop: Your Wintertime Song

Concert : Opera Candy: The Gourmet adventure of Hansel and Gretel

Associated workshop: Hansel and Gretel at the Opera

If you have any questions about these digital concerts and workshops, please visit jmcanada.ca/en/ballads.